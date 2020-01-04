Along with a sea of resolutions, the new year has also ushered in a fresh slate of Netflix original movies coming in 2020. Although most of the titles don't yet have official release dates, that didn't stop the streaming giant from dropping a Twitter thread on Jan. 3 with a whopping 29 new films for fans to look forward to in the coming months. And those are just the one's announced so far — with many more sure to come.

Among the forthcoming sequels fans have long been clamoring for is To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Netflix will officially premiere on Feb. 12. After Lara Jean and Peter shippers find out what happens once John Ambrose is thrown in the mix, they can also feast their eyes on the Joey King and Jacob Elordi-starring follow-up to 2018's Kissing Booth.

Add to that film adaptations of literary favorites like All the Bright Places and Broadway musicals including The Prom and The Boys in the Band, and there will be plenty of fresh takes on familiar stories to enjoy as well. With Taylor Swift's Miss Americana documentary set to debut in the coming months as well, a nonfiction feature or two may even find its way to the top of your queue.

There will be plenty of offerings across genres — some featuring A-listers like Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Taraji P. Henson, Rachel McAdams, Chadwick Boseman, and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few — so there is sure to be a new original Netflix title for almost anyone to chill out to. Check out some of the titles coming soon to the streaming service below.

'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana' Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The music documentary from director Lana Wilson (premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23) promises to give "a raw and emotionally revealing look" at a transformational period in Taylor Swift's life. Throughout the film, fans can expect to see the Grammy winner "embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

'The Old Guard' Adapted from the Image Comics series of the same name, the upcoming film stars Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne as leaders of a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed. Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor also appears in director Gina Prince-Bythewood's project.

'Mank' David Fincher's biopic follows screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he develops the script for 1941's Academy Award-winning classic Citizen Kane alongside director Orson Welles. Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins are also slated to star in the black-and-white film.

'Uncorked' The father-son story, directed by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, centers on a young wine-lover named Elijah (Mamoudou Athie), who's tasked with balancing his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father's expectations that he carry on the family's Memphis BBQ joint. Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance will also star in Penny's feature directorial debut.

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Bettina Strauss/Netflix In the sequel to 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before (available to stream on Feb. 12), Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are finally a real couple. When John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of her infamous letters, surfaces, however, Lara is faced with the dilemma of deciding if it's possible to love two boys at the same time.

'Rebecca' Following in the footsteps of Alfred Hitchcock, director Ben Wheatley is adapting Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel about a newly-married young woman (Lily James) who finds herself battling the shadow of her husband's (Armie Hammer) dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, per Netflix.

'Hillbilly Elegy' Described as "a modern exploration of the American Dream about three generations of an Appalachian family," director Ron Howard's adaptation of J.D. Vance's memoir stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso. The film will follow a Yale Law student, who's drawn back to his hometown to content with a complicated family history.

'The Boys in the Band' Starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells, the Ryan Murphy-produced Broadway musical adaptation follows a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays. "When the host's potentially closeted college roommate shows up uninvited, the evening is thrown into turmoil," Netflix teased of the movie version, directed by Joe Mantello.

'All the Bright Places' Netflix On Feb. 28, Netflix will debut Brett Haley's adaptation of Jennifer Niven's novel starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. The drama's plot examines the complexities of mental illness, centering on Violet Markey (Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever "as they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past."

'Eurovision' The Will Ferrell-penned comedy finds aspiring musicians Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) given the opportunity to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition. Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato will also appear in director David Dobkin's upcoming film.

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Adapted and directed by Charlie Kaufman, the drama follows a couple's road trip which turns into "a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror." Starring in the film based on Iain Reid's 2016 novel of the same name: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.

'A Fall From Grace' Netflix Tyler Perry's Netflix thriller (premiering on Jan. 17) follows a "disheartened" woman named Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), who attempts to recover from her ex-husband's affair by beginning a new romance of her own. After Grace is indicted for murdering her husband, however, a possible conspiracy begins to unravel in the film, which also stars Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, Mehcad Brooks, and Perry.

'The Last Thing He Wanted' Anne Hathaway stars as a veteran D.C. journalist in Dee Rees' Joan Didion adaptation. The political thriller will show Hathaway's character quitting her job to broker an arms deal in Central America. Premiering in late 2020, the film's cast also features Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Tobey Jones, and Rosie Perez.

'Tigertail' Actors John Cho, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko and Kunjue Li will star in Alan Yang's multi-generational family drama which touches on themes of regret, longing, passion, and repression. Tigertail will tell the story of a Taiwanese factory worker who leaves his homeland to seek opportunity in America, "where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities," per Netflix.

'The Willoughbys' Netflix Based on the book by Newbery Award-winning author Lois Lowry, The Willoughbys is a CG animated feature film from writer/director Kris Pearn that follows four children who "must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create a new and modern family." Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara, and Jane Krakowski all lend their voices to the film.

'The Half of It' The Netflix teen romance from writer/director Alice Wu centers on shy, straight-A student Ellie (Leah Lewis), whom "sweet but inarticulate jock" Paul (Daniel Diemer) enlists to help win over the most popular girl in school. Their "new and unlikely friendship gets tricky," however, when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.

'Dick Johnson Is Dead' Kirsten Johnson's documentary chronicles her quest to keep to keep her 86-year-old father, Dr. Dick Johnson, alive forever "by staging fantasies of death and beyond." Johnson celebrates her father's last years on Earth and confronts his inevitable death using some of the family's dark humor.

'The Kissing Booth 2' Marcos Cruz Following the events of 2018's The Kissing Booth, Elle (Joey King) and Noah's (Jacob Elordi) "most romantic summer ever" comes to an end as the latter heads off Harvard to attend college. Back home, Elle juggles the long-distance relationship, college applications with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney), and a friendship with new classmate Marco (Taylor Perez) in the sequel, based on characters from Beth Reekles' 2012 YA book.

'The Platform' The dystopian Spanish-language sci-fi thriller (aka El Hoyo) is set in a prison of vertically stacked cells where food is given only to those in the upper tiers, while those in the lower levels are driven by hunger to radicalize. One man makes it his mission to see that sustenance is distributed evenly. The film stars Ivan Massagué and Antonia San Juan.

'Crip Camp' Executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the documentary takes viewers "just down the road from Woodstock" in the late '60s and '70s where a "parallel revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers." Former camper Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham use the humor and music of the era as a backdrop for how the disability rights movement took shape.

'Spenser Confidential' Mark Wahlberg plays an ex-cop, Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet, per Netflix. The mismatched duo eventually team up to solve a double homicide in director Peter Berg's forthcoming mystery film.

'Da 5 Bloods' Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images The war drama from director Spike Lee chronicles four African American vets' return to Vietnam, as they search for "the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure." Among the film's stars: Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors.

'Over the Moon' This CG musical adventure is about a girl who builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon in order to prove to her father that a legendary Moon Goddess really exists. What she unexpectedly discovers on the "other side" is a whimsical world filled with fantastical creatures. Directed by Glen Keane, the movie features songs written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park.

'Coffee & Kareem' Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star in the tale of a Detroit cop, who reluctantly teams with his girlfriend's 11 year-old son "to clear his name and take down the city's most ruthless criminal." Michael Dowse directed the upcoming crime drama.

'Sergio' Netflix Set in the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the biopic focuses on top U.N. diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) during "the most treacherous mission of his career." Based on a true story, the film show's Sergio "pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love."

'The Prom' The Ryan Murphy-directed Broadway musical adaptation centers on a lesbian teenager who's banned from attending prom with her girlfriend. The injustice "prompts a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the small Indiana town to fight back," as described by Netflix of the upcoming film, which stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman.

'Out of the Fire' Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, "a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord" in the action-thriller, directed by Sam Hargrave. Stranger Things' David Harbour also stars in the film.

'Lost Girls' Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix When 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert mysteriously disappears one night, her mother Mari (Amy Ryan) embarks on a dark journey that finds her "face to face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias" in the drama. Inspired by true events, filmmaker Liz Garbus's work also features actors Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne and Lola Kirke.