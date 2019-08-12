In this week's Sex IDK column, Emma McGowan, certified sex educator and writer, answers your questions about finding and using non-hormonal birth control methods that aren't condoms.

Q: What are the best non-hormonal birth control methods that are not condoms for people who can't take hormonal birth control due to health history?

When it comes to birth control, it seems like an increasing number of people are switching — or looking to switch — to a non-hormonal method. I took the plunge myself six years ago, when I decided to stop taking the Pill and see what happened. (Spoiler alert: Still have never been pregnant.) So I’m so happy to share some methods!

Before we jump into those non-hormonal BC methods, I want to take a minute and say I have no shade for hormonal birth control. The Pill was a great option for me for the first decade that I was having penis-in-vagina sex, but I chose to stop taking it mostly out of curiosity about how my body and sex life might change without it. Other people choose to take the Pill not even for contraceptive reasons, but to help regulate difficult periods or illnesses like endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Also, every person’s body is different and will have different reactions to different contraceptive options. While one person might have super heavy cramping with a copper IUD, for example, another might not notice anything at all after the first couple months. More options means more people taking control of their own destiny — and I’m all about that.

It should be noted that condoms are the only birth control method that protect you from getting sexually transmitted infections (STIs), though they can't protect against all STIs. So if you're not monogamous, keeping condoms around in addition to these other forms of birth control can prevent both pregnancy and STIs.

On that note, here are three awesome non-hormonal (and low hormone — more on that later) options for birth control.

1. Copper IUD Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock The copper IUD — which is sold under the brand name Paragard — is one of the most effective forms of birth control out there and it doesn’t contain even one hormone. The IUD is a t-shaped, one-inch long object that’s inserted into the uterus through the cervix. Once it’s in there, the Paragard is effective for up to 12 years. While hormonal birth control methods prevent pregnancy by blocking ovulation, the copper IUD doesn’t do anything to ovulation, but the copper is toxic to sperm and eggs — meaning, sperm won't swim towards your eggs, thereby preventing pregnancy. But don’t freak out when you read “toxic!” It’s totally safe for you, as long as you don’t have a rare condition called Wilson’s Disease. So those are the pros — it’s a set-it-and-forget birth control method that lasts for a decade and doesn’t have any hormones. The cons, however, aren’t insignificant. A lot of people who use copper IUDs report heavier bleeding and cramping during their periods. That can make the Paragard untenable for some people, while others think that the pros outweigh the cons.