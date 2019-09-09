Full moon alert! The last luminary of the summer is coming atcha, as the September 2019 full moon rises in the wee hours of the morn' on Sep. 14 in the sign of Pisces, aka the zodiac's emotional/spiritual waterbaby. The Pisces full moon will be dreamy, ethereal, and a little bit intense — the intensity due mostly to a few Neptune placements that are making us feel a little delusional and paranoid, plus an opposition to Mars that's making us frustrated. But that's nothing that a little crystal healing can't help us through — but you'll need to make sure you choose the best crystals for the September full moon in order to get the most out of this time.

In general, Pisces full moons create an energetic space in which our intuition is heightened. Pisces are a sensitive (even psychic) water sign, and as the twelfth sign of the zodiac (which rules over the ethereal twelfth house), they're extremely spiritual in nature and emotionally in tune. On a bad day, a Pisces placement might be criticized for living in a fantasy world, neglecting their earthly responsibilities. This whimsical, dreamy nature paired with the intensity of a full moon can certainly create some tension during Virgo season, as the sun's energy is asking us to focus on our practical responsibilities and be a perfectionist.

"[T]his Pisces Full Moon is full of smoke and mirrors, which makes it harder to see clearly and finish up projects and end bad habits," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. "But on the positive side, the Pisces Full Moon also features a trine from the Sun to Pluto that provides a path to access your personal power,"

Rebirth is also major theme here. "Anything in a state of decay in your life can be reborn," explained astrologer Jamie Partridge on Astrology King. "You can get to the cause of any bad habit or addiction. You can deeply probe under the surface to solve mysteries or investigate crimes and secrets. Your intuition is very strong and can guide on your journey into the underworld." This all boils down to the aforementioned personal power. Now's a time for transformation, and while it's hard to see clearly what lies ahead, trusting our intuition is going to be key. Under the Pisces full moon, that's our compass.

Check out a few of my favorite crystals for the Septemberfull moon that are perfect to use in a ritual, meditation, or just to lay on your windowsill to charge up under the moonlight and shine their good vibes back onto you.

Moonstone

Moonstone is as dreamy and ethereal as a full moon in Pisces, making it the perfect stone to work with under the luminary's vibes. "Resonating the mysterious and enchanting moonscape, the Moonstone crystal stone is like a painted landscape of moonlight on a clear night sky," wrote Energy Muse on its site. "Its distinctive sheen reflects a rainbow of pearly hues like blue, yellow, silvery gray, and white, which symbolize the moon and its connection to fluctuating moods and the ever-flowing cycles of life."

Chevron Amethyst

Chevron amethyst is actually the combination of two powerful staples in my crystal healing repertoire: Amethyst and clear quartz. Combined, the energy of a chevron amethyst is cleansing, spiritual, and perfect for divine and creative inspiration, Pisces-style. "Chevron Amethyst is one of the best stones to work with the third eye, enhancing both intuition and physical vision on all planes of existence," wrote Healing Crystals on its site. "Use Chevron Amethyst to help remove resistance to change, and to dissipate and repel negativity of all kinds."

Howlite

Trusting our intuition while soothing our emotions is going to be key to making the most of this moon's complex energy, and the gorgeous howlite is the perfect stone to get us there. "It is said to be the stone of awareness and is helpful in calming the mind and opening us up to angelic insights," explained Little Box Of Rocks on its site. "This marble stone calms wistful states of mind and emotion, provides support in releasing attachments to old emotional pain, and can ease stress and anxiety."