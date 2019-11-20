Whether they're moving up from casually dating, or even taking their relationship a step further by becoming engaged, there are quite a few zodiac signs who are likely to make things official this holiday season. The winter is a great time for pretty much anyone to get comfy with a partner. With all the holiday plans, traveling, and family time, it makes a lot of sense to take a relationship to the next level, and enjoy it all as a couple.

But when you add in astrological factors, this time of year can be extra commitment-y, particularly for a select group of signs. "Usually certain astrological signs veer toward commitment when there are potent transits to their 7th house," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "This house rules making the partnership legal," which means they may naturally veer towards commitment.

The planets also play a role when it comes to determining what's next for a zodiac sign and their relationship. "Having good Venus, Mars, and Moon placement in a relationship chart are vital indicators of the love, passion, money, and emotions of a relationship," Barretta says. And that all seems to be the case for the zodiac signs listed below. Over the next month or so, these four will likely see their relationships become official, according to astrologers.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As the holidays approach, Cancer may find themselves interested in making a stronger commitment to their partner. "Cancer not only benefits from Jupiter, the bearer of good tidings, entering their 7th house of partnership on December 3rd, they also have lovely Venus adding some romantic vibes until December 21st," Barretta says. As a result, they'll find themselves feeling extra close to their partner as they gaze across candlelit dinner tables, or standing outside whilst it snows. (Cute.) But romance isn't the only reason why Cancer might find themselves settling down. "A solar eclipse on the Cancer/Capricorn axis this December 26th signifies the opening of a new partnership door for Cancers," Barretta says. "It is time for Cancer to let any past hurts go and embrace their romantic life while the stars are favorable to new beginnings." In other words, this season would be a great time for Cancer to release old baggage and appreciate what they have going on right in front of them. In doing so, they might realize now's a great time to fully commit to their partner.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo has a lot going on, planetary-wise, during the month of December. "Leo’s 7th house of partnership will bask under the glow of Venus beginning on December 21st along with playful Mercury entering their 5th house of fun and romance starting December 10th," Barretta says. "Jupiter, who makes things happen in a big way, settles into Leo’s 5th house romantic zone where it will guarantee favorable matters of the heart and also lots of fun and leisure time with Leo’s special someone." This adds up to make Leo feel quite confident in their relationship, which only solidify what they already suspected. "Leo is a passionate sign to begin with and with all of this planetary action in their romance and partnership zones it comes as no surprise that this sign is heading for a true heart committed relationship," she says. "As long as Leo downplays any drama things should work out beautifully for them." This means going with the flow, especially during potentially stressful holiday gatherings, and working through problems together. Thanks to the stars (and planets) aligning, this season will be a great time for Leo to really appreciate the strong connection they have with their partner, while also letting them know exactly how they feel.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The first thing Capricorn should ask themselves, as they go into this holiday season, is if they're happy in their relationship. "That's the most important thing," astrologer Debra Silverman, tells Bustle. And if the answer is yes, then why wait to commit? "Jupiter, the planet of expansion and joy, will cross Venus, the planet of what you love and like, in the next few months," Silverman says. "Jupiter has been in Sagittarius for the last year and is moving into Capricorn," making this a great time for Capricorn to make things officially official. Knowing Capricorn, though, they've likely been thinking about taking their relationship to the next level for a while, seeing as they're an incredibly goal-oriented sign. If the holidays approach and it seems like a good time to commit, it won't necessarily make them do anything spur of the moment, but will only further cement that they're on the right track. They can, however, put some romance back into it by enjoying all the fun the holidays have to offer. They should consider stepping away from their scheduled plans to do something romantic with their partner, like ice skating in a park, to really take advantage of this time of year — and enjoy their relationship.