It seems like everyone is watching Game of Thrones. It's hard to look anywhere that isn't exploding with love for GoT — the internet, your office, probably even your own home. It can feel like everywhere is flooding with spoilers and theories. But not everyone likes Game of Thrones. I know, it's hard to believe, but it's true. And there may be one really surprising factor that helps shape how you feel about the show — it's more likely that people from certain zodiac signs won't like Game of Thrones. Just let that sink in for a minute.

Now for some signs, Game of Thrones is just the ticket. I'm a Gemini here LOVING the drama. (And the twins, obviously. And maybe even the twincest? I'm conflicted.) For certain people, eating up an addictive, gory, death-filled sex fest — with DRAGONS — is the best thing that they could possibly imagine. But for others, it's too much — too much death, too much plotting, too much screen time, too much everything. They say that one person's trash is another person's treasure, but in this case I'd like to think of it as most of the world being right and some people being very, very wrong. Game of Thrones is all treasure, all the time.

So what signs are more likely to hate on GoT? Of course, some people from these signs will love the show — it crosses every border, group, nation, and even every zodiac sign. But there are a few signs more likely to struggle — here's what they are.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are an emotional sign. Deeply intuitive, they form hard, deep relationships — great for real life, terrible for Game of Thrones. Let's be honest, in Game of Thrones relationships don't really mean much — or ever last that long. With your favorite characters constantly at risk of disappearing forever, the show can be a tough ride for a Cancer. Not only that, but having to watch death after death after death isn't a great time for any of the emotional signs.

2. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are all about reason. They think things through, they contemplate, the weigh options — because, ultimately, they want everything to be fair. Sorry, Libras, but there's not a lot of fairness or justice on Game of Thrones. Sure, there are occasional moments of glorious justice (like watching Joffrey die a deathly death of deadness), but for the most part, the scales of balance are constantly off-kilter. It's enough to make any Libra feel like life is futile, so don't be surprised if they avoid it.

3. Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Artistic, intuitive, wise — Westeros is not a place for Pisces. Although there are some incredibly moving speeches and artistic moments, it's definitely a place where brawn wins out of creativity and even the most beautiful things have to crumble. Sorry, Pisces — but winter is coming.