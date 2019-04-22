4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Hate 'Game Of Thrones'
It seems like everyone is watching Game of Thrones. It's hard to look anywhere that isn't exploding with love for GoT — the internet, your office, probably even your own home. It can feel like everywhere is flooding with spoilers and theories. But not everyone likes Game of Thrones. I know, it's hard to believe, but it's true. And there may be one really surprising factor that helps shape how you feel about the show — it's more likely that people from certain zodiac signs won't like Game of Thrones. Just let that sink in for a minute.
Now for some signs, Game of Thrones is just the ticket. I'm a Gemini here LOVING the drama. (And the twins, obviously. And maybe even the twincest? I'm conflicted.) For certain people, eating up an addictive, gory, death-filled sex fest — with DRAGONS — is the best thing that they could possibly imagine. But for others, it's too much — too much death, too much plotting, too much screen time, too much everything. They say that one person's trash is another person's treasure, but in this case I'd like to think of it as most of the world being right and some people being very, very wrong. Game of Thrones is all treasure, all the time.
So what signs are more likely to hate on GoT? Of course, some people from these signs will love the show — it crosses every border, group, nation, and even every zodiac sign. But there are a few signs more likely to struggle — here's what they are.
1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancers are an emotional sign. Deeply intuitive, they form hard, deep relationships — great for real life, terrible for Game of Thrones. Let's be honest, in Game of Thrones relationships don't really mean much — or ever last that long. With your favorite characters constantly at risk of disappearing forever, the show can be a tough ride for a Cancer. Not only that, but having to watch death after death after death isn't a great time for any of the emotional signs.
2. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Libras are all about reason. They think things through, they contemplate, the weigh options — because, ultimately, they want everything to be fair. Sorry, Libras, but there's not a lot of fairness or justice on Game of Thrones. Sure, there are occasional moments of glorious justice (like watching Joffrey die a deathly death of deadness), but for the most part, the scales of balance are constantly off-kilter. It's enough to make any Libra feel like life is futile, so don't be surprised if they avoid it.
3. Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Artistic, intuitive, wise — Westeros is not a place for Pisces. Although there are some incredibly moving speeches and artistic moments, it's definitely a place where brawn wins out of creativity and even the most beautiful things have to crumble. Sorry, Pisces — but winter is coming.
4. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Disciplined, determined, and responsible — sounds like a Stark, right? But here's the thing, Capricorns can STRUGGLE with Game of Thrones. For people who like to be measured and discipline, a show that it is basically impossible not to marathon watch and obsess over is a nightmare. Game of Thrones has a hold on us that is way more powerful than the average Capricorn will appreciate (though they'll probably secretly be marathoning them until 3 a.m. like the rest of us, they just won't talk about it).
If you're a firm believer in astrology, you'll already be sure that zodiac signs can shape a lot about who we are — but can it really shape something as important, as integral, as how we feel about Game of Thrones? Maybe, just maybe it can. These signs are just going to have to fight a little harder than others to understand the greatness that is GoT. Long may it reign.