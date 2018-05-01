4 Zodiac Signs That Prefer Short-Term Relationships & 4 Signs That Love To Settle Down

Everyone has a preference when it comes to short versus long-term relationships. Some folks prefer fun little flings, while others are all about settling down, and committing to someone long-term. This often has a lot to do with where you're at in life, and what you're prioritizing at any given time. But this preference can also have something to do with your inherent personality, which is why — when you take astrology into consideration — some zodiac signs that are good in relationships, while others may prefer something short-term.

"Certain signs are wired to want different things in relationships," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "Some signs are here to experience freedom, independence, and adventure, while others need stable family structures and partnership connections." So, depending on where your sign falls on that spectrum, you might find that you enjoy long-term relationships, or ones that are a bit more fleeting.

Of course, it's also possible to fall somewhere in between, or to change your mind as the years go on. If you decide to settle down, for instance, it won't really matter if your sign is one that prefers the single life. As Lang says, "The key is to find the one [person] who challenges you to grow, accepts you as you are, supports you in living your sign’s highest potential, and brings out your best self." With that in mind, here are the signs with the strongest preferences one way or the other, plus one sign that falls directly in the middle.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Short-Term Tina Gong/Bustle For Aries, relationships are often more about the thrill of the chase — and the fun of getting to know someone new — than they are about actually settling down. "As a sign ruled by Mars, the passion planet, they tend to enjoy an intense romance," Lang says. They're also an independent sign, which means they often maintain a more "single" mindset. As Lang says, "I notice many Aries clients charge into a romance head-first, but after a while, they back away rather than compromise their sense of independence." But that doesn't mean they can't have a long-term relationship. If they find the right person — someone who can keep them interested and engaged — Lang says they might feel more comfortable making a commitment.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Short-Term Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is another sign that's all about the fresh and the new, which is one trait that can definitely play a part in their preference for short-term relationships. "They crave new experiences and love learning new things," Lang says. And since they're always on the go, "they might not take the time to develop long-term, intimate connections." There's also the fact they really like getting out and talking to new people. "They tend to be incredibly social, which is why they make great conversationalists," Lang says. "Because of this, they are not afraid to flirt. They tend to be curious and playful, which can make them fun to date." But it may be tough, at first, to get them to commit. If a Gemini doesn't feel like settling down, they definitely won't.

3 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Short-Term Tina Gong/Bustle If there's a sign that lives for freedom and adventure, it's Sagittarius. "They are the explorers of the zodiac and thrive on travel and new experiences," Lang says. "They may get bored or restless in long-term relationships." And therefore tend to flit in and out of relationships, in an effort to maintain their independence. As Lang says, "Their life path emphasizes expansion and higher understanding. Therefore, they need to keep growing and evolving, mentally, physically, and spiritually," in order to be happy. The thing is, Sagittarius can certainly travel and feel free with a partner by their side. But it often takes them a while to realize it.

4 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Short-Term Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is another free-spirited and extremely social sign, and one that may not be quick to settle down. "They often surround themselves with groups of friends, and because of this, they don’t have a burning need to have a primary relationship," Lang says. They also tend to have lofty goals, which can keep them too busy and distracted for relationships. "They might focus more on saving the world and making a difference, than maintaining a long-term relationship." That doesn't mean, though, that Aquarius can't have it both ways — if they so choose. "They tend to be open-minded, willing to explore, and open to having experiences of connection with others," Lang says. "That said, they can have a traditional side to their personalities, too, which makes them stay committed when they do find a person who can allow them to be free to be themselves."

5 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Long-Term Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is all about creating a sense of stability in their life, so it makes sense why they appreciate supportive, comfortable, long-term relationships. They're also extremely resistant to change, which is why they prefer to work things out with their partners, rather than leave at the first sign of a problem. "Once they make a commitment, they stick to it," Lang says. "They are a sign that values keeping romance alive through life’s ups and downs." It's this loyalty that makes it easy for Taurus to survive rough patches with their partner, and stick it out for the long haul.

6 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Long-Term Tina Gong/Bustle As a sensitive sign, Cancer is all about finding a partner who will stay by their side, nurture them, and help them feel secure. "When they make an emotional connection, they like to have a sense of security, and nothing provides that like a commitment," Lang says. "They can be family-oriented, and they often seek to build a nest with their partner."

7 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Long-Term Tina Gong/Bustle As a fixed sign, Leo is "known to be loyal, and they tend to stay committed in a relationship," Lang says. "In general, fixed signs (Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius) resist change." So they aren't really interested in hopping from one short-term relationship to the next. Leo also has a way of seeing the bright side when things go wrong, which is a trait that makes it easier for them to weather the ups and downs of long-term relationships. As Lang says, "Leo also leads with their heart, and they have optimistic outlooks when it comes to love." They're good at loving their partners, through thick and thin, and are often happy to do so for a lifetime.

8 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Long-Term Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and relationships. So it makes sense why they're all about, well, love and relationships. This is one sign who strives for healthy relationships that are stable and committed. And they also know how to keep 'em going, even when times get tough. The funny thing is, though, that Libra also has a flirty side, which can make them seem — at least on the surface — that they'd be more into flings. "Because Libra is often inherently charming, they may appear to flirt with others, but this down not make them unreliable or untrustworthy partners," Lang says. "They just need understanding partners who appreciate their social graces," and don't feel threatened. Once they find that, a Libra and their partner can happily settle down.