Let's be honest: we're all just slaves to the moon here. We made it through a full-moon-in-Pisces weekend (albeit not without a few very-Piscean tears, I'll admit), and now September's new moon, which falls on Sep. 9, will be bringing all zodiac signs a whole big batch of fresh-start energy. It's also the last new moon of the summer season, so it feels a bit like the beginning of the end, as this is the start of the lunar cycle that will carry us right out of summer and into fall. With every ending comes a new beginning, of course — but that doesn't always make the endings any easier. Sorry, emo moon talk here, but it's true. That all said, it's definitely a good time to set your final intentions for the season and reflect upon what you'd like bring into your world as you wrap up summer's energy and incorporate the changes and lessons it's brought to your life.

This new moon lands in the sign of Virgo, meaning that it's joining the sun and forming a conjunction within the sign (not to mention that Virgo's ruling planet, Mercury, will be sharing the sign at this time as well — Virgo season in full force, y'all!). Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who expanded on this, sharing, "[t]he Virgo new moon represents a new opportunity to implement our dreams into reality. All our recent efforts are being looked at and rewarded by the universe — leading us towards inspiration and hope to the future." So if you're channeling Virgo energy, which is always hardworking, you should absolutely be able to reap your harvest soon, and this new moon brings the opportunities.

So overall, the planetary aspects for this moon point to positivity — but then Neptune has to roll through and mess with our vibes, as it's falling opposite of this Virgo new moon. Astrology King describes this Neptune placement as a "challenging influence that makes you more susceptible to confusion and deception," and also notes that "[s]neaky people may try to take advantage of your kindness and compassion." Definitely be wary of the possible setbacks (perceived or otherwise) in your work, and don't get caught up in any lies or gossip, as placements like this one can leave us a little extra susceptible.

While some sun signs are going to be majorly feeling the effects this new moon, there are a few who may be spared some of this new moon's more difficult aspects. Check out which four zodiac signs are on a different path for September's new moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While this new moon may be sparing you some of its natural intensity, that doesn't mean the energy is going to waste! Channel Virgo's ultra-organized spirit and use this time to catch up on some of the less exciting day-to-day projects that you may have fallen behind on. "While this luminary may be a bit boring for your fiery tastes, your natural enthusiasm will permit you to have fun filing paperwork and updating your website," Stardust advises. I know, Aries, it's not a wild party, but you'll feel tip-top once things are in order.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're not exactly known as the in-your-face type, are ya? After all, you always have the option of retreating into your protective shell — but now's a time for fresh starts, so anything is possible! "[T]his new moon pushes you out of your shell, giving power to your voice, forcing you to speak up — which isn’t a bad thing!" says Stardust. "Your friends will be impressed with your powerful words, wanting to hear more of your thoughts." Get out and be social for the new moon, and allow your voice to be heard — people truly want to hear it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Have you been feeling a little end-of-summer itch to get out and do something exciting? All the Earthy energy of hardworking Virgo season has probably got you on your grind times two (as usual!), but this moon denotes a little break for you. According to Stardust, "[t]his new moon inspires you to book your next trip, possibly far away, and eager to explore far off exotic places." Let yourself indulge and be inspired, because as Stardust adds, "no one has earned it more than you, hard working Capricorn."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Virgo season has had you working extra hard toward your goals, Libra, and that may have tipped your scales a little out of whack. "Take this new moon as a chance to catch up with your zzz’s ... try to take a nice bath or book a massage to unwind," says Stardust. I know, you're a social butterfly and your FOMO gets the best of you most days, but use this new moon as a lil' break from Virgo's perfectionism and hard work and allow yourself a night alone for self-care, or even just a lazy afternoon in bed.