After a long winter, we are probably all more than ready for a little change in scenery. Fortunately, that is going to start happening on Mar. 20: it's the Spring Equinox, otherwise known as the first official day of spring. As if that weren't enough, Mar. 20 is also a full moon (actually, the third supermoon of 2019) and the beginning of Aries season. The vibes are going to be strong out there from all three of these forces, and you might be wondering how you can expect to feel. While everyone is going to feel something from this time, there are some zodiac signs the Spring Equinox will affect the most.

While the Spring Equinox alone might not have a huge effect on the zodiac signs, the combination of the full moon, Aries season, and the equinox definitely will. Bustle spoke with astrologer Caitlin McGarry, who said, "March 20th marks the suns transition into fiery Aries, which also coincides with the Spring Equinox. This means fresh new energy is in sight as Aries kicks off a new astrological year, being the first sign in the zodiac. " In other words, you can expect a lot of new beginnings and some fresh starts - just like what you would expect from the spring season.

The Spring Equinox is thought of as a time of hope, light, and change as we transition into a brand new season. As light and darkness balance out for a day, it also signifies more sunlight and daylight to come. The Equinox represents renewal, as well as a renewed sense of energy. You'll feel more motivated and inspired as you step into sunnier days.

So which signs are going to feel this the most? Bustle asked McGarry and astrologer Lisa Stardust for their thoughts. Take a look:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy This upcoming season is your birthday season, Aries, so of course you're going to feel a big boost of positive energy. And fortunately, the Spring Equinox just pushes you along. Stardust says, "This is your solar return! The light shines on you now, bringing new projects and opportunities your way."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy For Cancers, this time is all about hard work and getting closer to your goals in your career and maybe even elsewhere. Stardust says, "Work is on the forefront of your mind. Your status is going to be elevated and a promotion is on its way!"

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy With the full moon rising in Libra on the night of the Equinox, you're definitely going to be affected. McGarry says, "Libra loves to love and is a relationship-oriented sign by nature, so the equinox is going to amplify that for them. They will and want to partner up, become closer to their partners, spend time with family, and nurture all their relationships." This is a time for relationships for everyone, but especially you.