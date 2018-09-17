4 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Most Giving In Bed

Being selfless in bed unfortunately doesn't come natural to some. But giving pleasure can be just as fun as receiving. And while a lot of people wonder how to be more giving in bed, some personalities are simply more inclined towards sexual generosity.

Pleasure itself is often misunderstood. According to a 2016 Skyn Condoms Millennial Sex Survey, 10 percent of women have never had an orgasm, while 72 percent have experienced a partner having one but making no attempt at helping them finish. But having good sex isn't all about the finish line. Having a great intimate relationship is completely possible even without being able to orgasm, and sometimes even having an orgasm doesn't make up for a partner who is being selfish in bed.

Luckily, there are certain personality types who might be more inclined to want to make their partners feel good, regardless what their goals are on that front. From a desire to explore their sexuality, to the satisfaction of seeing a partner have an orgasm, all sorts of motivators make certain people givers, rather than takers.

If you're curious how to find this type of person, you may want to look at their zodiac sign. Certain signs happen to be more inclined towards pleasuring their partner, by nature of what's been written in the stars.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are the most giving in bed, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries' competitive energy can make them a passionate lover and eager to please their partner. "Aries loves to be the best at everything — this includes giving the most orgasms to their partner," astrologist Lisa Stardust says. "The ram is known to use their talents to please their partner in bed, making sure they are the best lover their better half has ever had." If you encounter an Aries, then, chances are they'll want to make the experience extra-memorable if you two end up in bed together.

2 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As a lover, a Libra may be particularly inclined to make sure you've gotten your fair share of pleasure before focusing on them, but they're still definitely inclined to want things to be balanced. "Libras love to please, giving more — before receiving," Stardust says. "Mutual sexual gratification is important to Libras, if you aren’t open to give and take, then Libras will stop accommodating their lovers. They are open to sexual exploration and trying anything once, causing the temperature to rise between the sheets." Your Libra partner might want the scales to be equal, yes, but that means both of you will have a really great time.

Virgos are incredibly curious and creative in bed. And if you end up with a Virgo partner, you have a shot at a really fantastic, giving experience. "Virgos have a kinky side that pushes them to use their strong work ethic and earthy nature to give pleasure to their partner, without strings, as Virgos get aroused from their lovers reactions to their sexual moves," Stardust says. This kind of personality derives pleasure from seeing their partner feel good, and that's a pretty fun kind of sexual selflessness.