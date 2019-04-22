41 Strange Products On Amazon That Are Clever As All Hell

Sometimes the smartest products are a little on the strange side — and that's a very good thing. Whether you're searching for genius new kitchen gadgets or are open to treating yourself to an unusual beauty find, these 43 strange products on Amazon that are clever as hell will no doubt contain items that you'll be excited to try out and add to your must-have list.

These innovative products are only a little odd until you realize their unusual design features help make them super effective. These are the genius products that will leave you thinking: why hasn't anyone thought of this before? Luckily, now is the perfect time to make that purchase and get your home, life, and self better organized so that you can live your very best life.

Expect to find numerous kitchen gadgets on this list, like the perfect egg yolk separator, egg cooking timer, reusable silicone bags, and collapsible measuring cups that will barely take up space in your counter. Personal grooming items like a snail repair cream and stress relief balls share space with inventive products like a smart dog paw washer to keep your pets happy and healthy (and your home clean).

They're strange, they're clever — and these products are about to make your life a lot easier.

1. An Unusual Pull-Out Fridge Organizer For Storing Leftovers And Snacks Zip n Store $40 Amazon See on Amazon Organize all of your leftovers and ingredients in a way that makes perfect sense with this unique fridge organizer, which pulls out toward you. The organizer, which holds up to 20 pounds, features 20 slots for clear quart- and gallon-sized bags — and can be installed without tools.

2. This Anti-Blister Foot Balm Infused With Nourishing Vitamins BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon Prevent friction when you're running or walking — which leads to irritation and blisters — by simply applying a light layer of this anti-blister foot balm to heels and toes. The formula is infused with nourishing vitamins A and E to moisturize and heal feet.

3. A Time-Saving Baking Mold That's Already Cut Into Perfect Portions SHEbaking Baking Molds $12 Amazon See on Amazon You won't have to think about slicing your baked treats into even portions later on when you use this smart baking mold to make cakes, pies, pudding, and more. The mold is made from heat-resistant silicone and is safe in the freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher.

4. This Smart Pasta Pot With A Built-In Strainer Lid Bialetti Pasta Pot With Strainer Lid $30 Amazon See on Amazon Save yourself the hassle of needing (and having to wash) three cookware pieces when you use this pasta pot, which has a built-in strainer right on the lid. The 5-quart non-stick pot is made from aluminum, and its lid twists and locks into place for mess-free straining. It comes in five colors.

5. An Ultra-Soft Velvet Eye Mask For Sleep And Relaxation Plemo Velvet Eye Mask $12 Amazon See on Amazon One of the most plush, comfortable eye masks you'll ever wear, this mask contours perfectly to your face without pinching your skin. It has an adjustable Velcro strap, blocks out 100 percent of the light in your room, and is constructed from soft memory foam that bounces back into place.

6. The Special Knife Designed To Smoothly Spread Butter Simple Spreading Butter Spreader Knife $14 Amazon See on Amazon Even when your block of butter is cold and not ready to be spread just yet, this time-saving butter spreader knife curls and spreads butter onto toast and other foods perfectly each time. The quality stainless steel knife has a 1-inch blade and can also be used to spread other condiments like jam.

7. These Collapsible Measuring Cups & Spoons For Simple Storage ingeniuso Collapsible Measuring Cups and Spoon Set $10 Amazon See on Amazon All of the tools you need to bake and cook with precision take up far more cabinet and drawer space than necessary — which is a problem this collapsible measuring cup and spoon set solves with its unique design. The set comes with four cups that measure 1/4-cup, 1/3-cup, 1/2-cup, and 1-cup: and it includes four measuring spoons.

8. A Genius Pasta Measure That Takes The Guesswork Out Of How Much Spaghetti To Make ORBLUE Spaghetti Pasta Measure $10 Amazon See on Amazon Never quite sure how much pasta to make for yourself and company? This genius spaghetti pasta measure takes the guesswork out of the equation with four holes that allow you to insert the correct amount of pasta — so you can be sure it's enough for one to four people or whatever a recipe calls for.

9. This Massage Cane That Can Reach Every Part Of Your Back Thera Cane Massager $30 Amazon See on Amazon With six firm massage balls designed throughout, this massage cane wraps around your body and delivers muscle pain relief where you need it most, including hard-to-reach areas on your back. It comes in three colors, and one reviewer writes: "I would have gotten it years ago and saved myself for paying physical therapists for massage. I had a massage two days before I got this one and the Thera Cane did a lot better job on my back than two hands."

10. An Egg Yolk Separator That Won't Make Your Counters A Mess MSC International Egg Yolk Separator $5 Amazon See on Amazon Crack open an egg and let this egg yolk separator do the hard work for you. The time-saving tool consists of a bowl that catches egg whites and a clip that attaches and captures yolks. It's great for baking.

11. These Clip-On Dip Bowls That Make Snacking More Convenient ieasycan Dip Clip Bowl Plate Holder (8 Pieces) $8 Amazon See on Amazon These simple dip bowls clip onto plates and make snacking more convenient and fun. The colorful bowls can be used with salsa, ketchup, mustard, and more — and are perfect for parties. They're also dishwasher-safe and won't scratch your plates.

12. A Hybrid Two-In-One Spatula And Tongs Set For Cooking And Serving Allstar Innovations Tongs $10 Amazon See on Amazon These multi-tasking tongs are ideal for both cooking and serving food. They work as both a spatula that you can use to flip foods and a pair of tongs for scooping and serving up food. This heat-resistant silicone tool is also safe in the dishwasher.

13. The Insulated Tote Bags For Everything From Hot To Freezer Foods Creative Green Life Insulated Grocery Shopping Bags (2 Pack) $25 Amazon See on Amazon Use these insulated bags as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic — carry your groceries or tote everything from hot to freezing cold foods to your next party or picnic with these stylish options. The roomy bags have a zipper top, long handles, and fold flat for easy storage.

14. These Washable, Reusable Silicone Food Bags That Are Better For The Planet inspiratek Reusable Silicone Food Bags (Set of 4) $27 Amazon See on Amazon With plastic on its way out, these silicone food bags are just what you need to store produce and other ingredients without worrying about them spoiling. The set of four reusable bags include three quart-sized bags and one half-gallon container. They're thick, durable, and safe in your freezer, fridge, and microwave.

15. A Set Of Colorful Cable Organizers With Built-In Magnets Sunficon Cable Organizers (6 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon These flexible cable organizers keep wires and cables together and in order, preventing tangles and knots and keeping your room looking tidy and neat. The set of six silicone organizers come in different colors, and have built-in magnets that hold cables together a million times better than other organizing solutions.

16. The Lateral Travel Pillow That Truly Supports Your Neck Travelrest Inflatable Travel Pillow/Neck Pillow $24 Amazon See on Amazon Other travel pillows may claim they're comfortable, but this is the ultimate travel pillow because it provides lateral support and fully supports your neck, even as you doze off (and experience that annoying neck drop). The adjustable pillow is washable, inflatable, and can then be deflated and tossed into your luggage or bag. It comes in four colors.

17. This Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Bright LED Lights Floxite LED Lighted Mirror $37 Amazon See on Amazon Apply your makeup with complete precision with the help of this LED lighted mirror, which boasts 10 times the magnification. The battery-operated mirror has eight LED lights that won't need to be replaced, and it folds down into a compact for portability.

18. These Money-Saving Travel Organizers Made From Waterproof Material Tumecos Portable Travel Organizer (4 Pieces) $12 Amazon See on Amazon These waterproof travel organizer bags are the perfect size for toiletries, shoes, or and makeup. Made from tough nylon, they boast a secure zipper closure and store flat. And did someone say great value? You'll get four organizers in one set — and on your next trip, you'll find yourself using all of them.

19. The Stress-Relieving Balls So You Can Squeeze Anxiety Away Impresa Products Stress Relief Balls (Set of 3) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Squishy, stress-squashing relief is just a ball away — keep these stress relief balls on your desk or nightstand and give one or all three a squeeze when you're feeling anxious. You can put these tear-resistant balls through the ringer and they'll pop right back into shape.

20. The Universal Silicone Suction Lids That Eliminate The Need For Plastic Wrap QooWare Silicone Suction Lids (Set of 5) $12 Amazon See on Amazon This set of five silicone suction lid covers fit most containers and bowls, so there's no need to spend extra money on aluminum foil and plastic or to waste time trying to squeeze on covers that have become warped and no longer fit. They're resistant to heat up to 450 degrees and come in 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch options.

21. A Towel For Hard Workouts And Hot Days That Stays Cold Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel $10 Amazon See on Amazon Dampen this cooling towel in water, wring it out, and apply anywhere for cold relief that lasts and lasts — no matter how hot the day or how long your workout. The minute it loses its coolness, wet it again and it comes back to life. The 12- by 32-inch towel is available in five colors.

22. This Soft Neck Pillow That Prevents Neck Drop trtl Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon It may look more like an infinity scarf than a travel pillow, but this comfortable neck pillow keeps your head upright and prevents neck droop when you're sleeping or resting: making it great for middle seats on airplanes. The lightweight pillow is made from cozy fleece and comes in coral, grey, red, or black.

23. A Plug-In Night Light That Only Turns On When It's Dark Greenic Plug In Dusk to Dawn Light Sensor $12 Amazon See on Amazon Your electric bill won't skyrocket when you plug in this nightlight, which features a convenient dusk-to-dawn sensor that ensures it only turns on when the lighting is low. The LED light won't require a bulb replacement and it comes in five color options: yellow, red, blue, white, and multi-color.

24. An Omelet Maker That Cooks Eggs Evenly In Your Microwave OXO Good Grips Microwave Omelet Maker $13 Amazon See on Amazon Omelettes are even easier to make when you use this microwave omelet maker, which is large enough to cook two to three eggs — and has a rounded design that keeps corners from overcooking. With one less pan to scrape clean and a fluffy, evenly cooked omelet in under three minutes, you'll find yourself using this tool several times a week. Use it to make everything from cheese to Western omelets.

25. The Fun Watermelon Keg That Keeps Your Party Going Final Touch Black Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit $11 Amazon See on Amazon Your party or barbecue is about to get 100 times more fun — this watermelon keg kit lets you make delicious watermelon cocktails. After you hollow out the fruit, insert the shank and attach the faucet before adding the alcoholic beverage of choice and officially hosting the best party ever thrown.

26. A Time-Saving Corn Cob Stripper For The Freshest Corn Possible Drizom Corn Cob Stripper $11 Amazon See on Amazon Take the hassle out of stripping fresh corn with this corn cob stripper, which effortlessly removes kernels and then stores them in its measuring cup. The time-saving stainless steel cutting tool can also be used with garlic, potatoes, and cheese.

27. An Egg Timer That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking Perfect Eggs Norpro Egg Perfect Egg Timer $5 Amazon See on Amazon It can be a challenge to cook eggs perfectly each time. This egg timer steps in and does the work for you. Toss it into your pot with water and eggs: It gradually darkens to indicate whether your eggs are soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled based on the temperature of the water.

28. The Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask That Gets Rid Of Calluses & Dead Skin Ecco Bella Beauty Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Wear these foot peel masks like booties for an hour and sit back and relax as a blend of fruit extracts and aloe vera work hard to exfoliate rough skin and calluses. Within days the dead skin on your feet will begin peeling, leaving you with baby-smooth feet. One reviewer writes: "I just didn't believe it would work. I was PROVEN WRONG within 5 DAYS of using the mask. I wore the mask as instructed on Saturday, March 23rd. The 1st six pictures were taken on Thursday, March 28th. The old skin is just falling off like leaves in autumn!"

29. This Comfy Memory Foam Pillow With Cooling Gel And Ventilation Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon It may not look like an ordinary pillow, but this ventilated gel memory foam pillow provides a cooling sleep experience, thanks to temperature regulating gel and a unique design that allows for air circulation. The supportive pillow has a 5-inch loft that's perfect for all sleeping styles, and it comes with a removable, washable cover.

30. An Odd-Looking Massage Glove That Delivers Powerful Relief Samyo Massage Glove $9 Amazon See on Amazon There are times when you just need a simple massage without all of the bells, whistles, wire, and batteries. This manual massage glove looks and feels odd at first, but the nine 360-degree rolling metal balls provide a deep, therapeutic massage wherever you need it. Attach the glove to your hand and adjust the strap for the perfect fit.

31. The Hygienic Dog Paw Washer That Gently Cleans Muddy Paws Paw Legend Portable Dog Paw Washer $15 Amazon See on Amazon After your pooch has had a ball playing outside in the dirt, get their paws squeaky clean before they have a chance to mess with your furniture and rugs. This dog paw washer has soft silicone bristles that gently remove caked-on dirt — and the portable cup is simple to disassemble and clean.

32. These Ice Cube Trays That Make Rectangle Ice Sticks That Fit Inside Of Bottles Lilyshome Ice Stick Cube Trays (Set of 3) $9 Amazon See on Amazon There's no rule that says ice cubes have to resemble cubes. Each of these three ice stick cube trays make 10 narrow, rectangular ice cubes that fit inside of water bottles and sports bottles. The colorful, fun silicone trays are durable and easy to clean.

33. An Eco-Friendly Set Of Reusable Straws That Collapse For Travel Senneny Collapsible Drinking Straws (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon These stainless steel reusable straws are the more eco-friendly alternative to plastic, but they also boast a superpower: they collapse for total and complete portability. Each straw features a bendable design and silicone tip, and comes with its own travel case.

34. This Relaxing Acupressure Mat And Pillow For Pain Relief Prosource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes your worst muscle aches and pains call for tough love: this acupressure mat and pillow, with safe needles that target trigger points, provides that relief. The set is made from cotton- and plant-based eco foam and comes in seven colors. Spend just 20 to 30 minutes a day reclining on it and hundreds of reviewers say you'll notice a difference in how your body feels.

35. An Unusual Snail Face Cream Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream $17 Amazon See on Amazon The snail mucus extract found in this unusual and popular facial cream helps repair damaged skin and promote elasticity for a smoother, more glowing complexion. It's perfect for all skin types (including sensitive skin), and reviewers say it is a truly multi-functional product that calms inflammation, reduces acne, and evens out skin tone.

36. The Lightweight Hand Vacuum With Serious Built-In Attachments Dirt Devil Scorpion Corded Hand Vacuum $30 Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight, corded hand vacuum weighs just 4 pounds — so prepare to take it with you everywhere in your home and use it to suck up pet hair, crumbs, and debris from floors, counters, and upholstery. The little — but powerful — gadget has a convenient dirt cup that pops open with the touch of a button for quick cleanings. Best of all: it comes with built-in crevice tool and a 5 foot hose.

37. A Tool That Applies Body Lotion And Sunscreen To Hard-To-Reach Areas Hydas Back Massager $15 Amazon See on Amazon Finally: a way to get those hard-to-reach areas of your body moisturized — this back massager doubles as a cream applicator with a long 18-inch handle. Apply moisturizer or sunscreen to the inside of the massage head and use it anywhere on your body. The handle disassembles into two pieces for travel and storage.

38. An Extra-Large Colander That Collapses And Fits Over Your Sink learja Collapsible Colander $18 Amazon See on Amazon This colander has extendable handles that fit most sinks for hands-free washing and straining of produce and other foods. Unlike many smaller colanders, this one can fit up to 6 quarts of food — and it collapses completely flat for simple storage.

39. This Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel For Faster Drying & Better Styling DuraComfort Anti-Frizz Hair Towel $14 Amazon See on Amazon Drying your hair with ordinary terry cloth towels can contribute to frizz and static. This anti-frizz hair towel, by contrast, is made from highly absorbent microfiber that dries strands faster so that styling your hair is even easier. The 41- by 24-inch towel (which also comes in a larger size) is perfect on all hair types.

40. The Sliding Kitchen Appliance Caddy For Coffee Makers And Blenders Top Handy Caddy $11 Amazon See on Amazon Create a secure, sturdy base for appliances on your kitchen counter (without scratching surfaces) with the help of this caddy slider. The caddy can accommodate up to 25 pounds and fits perfectly under coffee makers and food processors. The slide mechanism allows you to pull out your appliance for use — and then slide it back into place to give you back your counter space.