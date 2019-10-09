Happy October and fall and spooky season and Libra season and pumpkin spice season, etc. In case you weren't already tracking the moon phase like it's your job, I'm here to let you know that the October 2019 full moon will be rising in the autumn skies on Oct. 13, and it's the first official full moon of autumn. While it takes place right in the middle of Libra season, the moon itself will actually be in the fiery sign of Aries, which happens to be the very first sign of the zodiac. This bold, self-starting, ultra-confident sign gives the full moon an energetic flair — but we'll want to be careful, as there are some aspects influencing this moon's vibe that could make it a bumpy ride. And you know what that means: Time to build up your crystal healing shield with some crystals for the October 2019 full moon.

When it comes to that bumpy ride I mentioned, a harsh square between the full moon and planet Pluto is to blame. "Such intense emotions and reactions may become difficult to control and lead to a personal crisis," wrote Astrology King of this intense aspect. Planet Pluto can be dark, as it deals with secrets, shame, and past karmic debts — so paired with the emotional, safety-seeking moon, things can get rocky when it comes to feelings and partnerships. "Emotional power struggles may become quite ruthless and cause a relationship crisis."

But it's not all bad! A friendly and auspicious trine between Jupiter and the full moon will add a bit of magic and allow the positive sides of Aries' energy to shine through. "[T]he Aries Full Moon on Sunday, October 13 shines a brave, courageous, and bold light into the darkness," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. "Because the Full Moon is traditionally a time to wind up projects and complete a mission and Aries is all about you, this is the perfect time to reach out and get yourself something you've always wanted."

Get ready for transformation and change, but don't forget to pamper yourself along the way. My favorite way to do that? By taking a few minutes out of my day during a full moon to connect with my crystals. ground myself, and get in touch with the earth's natural cycles. Here are some of the crystals I'll be working with under the October 2019 full moon.

Rutilated Quartz

October's full moon is bringing all our baggage painfully to the surface thanks to this moon/Pluto square off, but we can use this rough patch to help us grow if we're willing to embrace our truth. Working with rutilated quartz can help us embrace these challenges with honestly, allowing us to grow from them rather than continue to build up emotional scar tissue. "Rutilated Quartz has a fantastic higher vibration that supports spiritual growth, wrote Healing Crystals on its site. "Recognizing the truth (whether it is an unbiased understanding of a situation or a personal truth) helps you understand why a particular transition is necessary; and that very action opens up doorways towards spiritual enlightenment."

Rhodonite

This crystal is all-around one of my favorite crystals to help with partnerships, love, and romance troubles — and it's also greatly helpful to use to help find balance during transitions, such as during the autumn equinox. Since this is the first full moon since the equinox and it's bound to bring about some tough conversations regarding our intimate relationships, rhodonite is the perfect healing stone to keep in your arsenal. "Rhodonite aids in cases of emotional self-destruction, codependency and abuse," wrote Charms Of Light on its site -- which is fitting, as this full moon will bring any hidden, taboo struggles into the limelight. "It encourages unselfish self-love and forgiveness." Use rhodonite to help transform your pain in relationships to strength.

Turquoise

Endlessly balancing and realigning to your energy systems, turquoise (which you've probably seen in both genuine and knock-off form in countless pieces of jewelry) is a mystical stone of healing, perfect to help balance the opposing energies of the full moon in Aries during Libra season. "A protective stone used for thousands of years, Turquoise is the spiritual balm to a heart that’s been chapped by old emotional wounds and chronic stress," wrote Energy Muse on its site. Use turquoise to balance your emotional and mental state during the full moon, calling on the harmonious energy of the Libra sun and driving confidence of the Aries moon.

Hematite

Speaking of balance, hematite is an ideal stone for fairness, justice, balance, and harmony, and can offer some peace and calming during the drama and intensity of a fiery full moon in Aries. "Hematite will help you find calmness and transform an excited mind into a calm and clear mind when you need it," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "It is sometimes called 'the lawyer's stone' believed to bring favorable judgments to the wearer[.]" Use hematite to bring clarity to your thoughts if you're feeling emotional and fearful under this moon, and keep it with you through any tough conversations to promote fairness and good judgment.

Chrysocolla

Chrysocolla is basically the crystal version of an emotional support system, tuned direction into your heart chakra's energy — and that's going to come in extremely handy as we try to navigate the emotional drama of October's full moon with grace. "This stone boosts your confidence and gives you the courage to deal with whatever situation you are facing," shared Healing Crystals on its site. Use chrysocolla to strengthen your relationships in the face of hardship, boost your self-confidence and compassion, and ride the waves of this full moon in Aries.