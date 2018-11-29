5 Mental Health Benefits Of Using Sex Toys In The Bedroom

Although sex toys may be a 15 billion dollar business, that doesn't mean everyone is using them. While reasons why someone might not use a sex toy vary, for those who identify as male, sex toys may seem emasculating. Women, on the other hand, have an easier time with owning, using, and fully enjoying sex toys.

"There are, surprisingly, a good number of psychological benefits associated with incorporating sex toys into relationships and self-pleasure," Dr. Chris Donaghue, Ph.D., LCSW, CST, licensed sex and relationship expert, author, and TENGA ambassador, tells Bustle.

As Dr. Donaghue notes, many men, both in the States and abroad, feel pressure about performing at "top-notch level in the bedroom." It's this pressure that can keep men from experimenting with sex toys, either alone or with their partner.

"For example, the TENGA 2018 Global Self-Pleasure Report found that almost half of millennial men (47 percent) feel they’ve been pressured to act a certain way... this includes keeping quiet about their masturbation habits, hiding their emotions, and pushing aside any yearning to better know their bodies," Dr. Donaghue says. "This leads them to avoid using toys as aid with partners or their own pleasure, as they think that reflects on their ability to achieve orgasm or make their partners feel satisfied."

In a world where sex toys and the innovation behind them is truly mind-blowing, they're definitely something worth giving a try. Here are five mental health benefits of using sex toys in the bedroom.

1 Sex Toys Lead To More Sexual Satisfaction Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "People who have used sex toys report being more satisfied with their sex life across all metrics, including quality of orgasm and quality of masturbation," Dr. Donaghue says. The more you explore your body and experiment with toys, the more likely you are to know how to get yourself off — whether you're rolling solo or with a partner. According to Dr. Donaghue, Americans report a 90 percent satisfaction level when they sleep with men who use sex toys. As for those men who shy away from toys and don't use them, that satisfaction level is 76 percent.

2 Sex Toy Use Helps With Body Confidence Ashley Batz/Bustle When you know the ins and outs of your body — literally — you gain an appreciation for it. The human body is a fine-tuned work of art. Just the fact that the clitoris exists solely for pleasure is, in itself, extraordinary. "Those who masturbate weekly are more likely to feel positively about their looks and body than those who don’t," Dr. Donaghue says. "Sex toys allow you to experiment with different sensations, stimulation areas and simultaneous pleasure points in a safe manner, giving you the gift of knowing what makes you feel good. Then, you can repeat this roadmap with yourself or know exactly what to communicate to your partner."

3 Sex Toys Can Help You Sleep Better Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Sleep is essential to our well-being. Not just because it keeps us from being cranky monsters, but it strengthens our immune systems, keeps our cognitive skills up to par, lowers depression and anxiety, and increases our libido — or at least prevents it from decreasing. "Sex and masturbation can assist with insomnia and restlessness," Dr. Donaghue says. "Since the activity releases oxytocin and endorphins, masturbation can help people feel calm and experience less stress. Both men and women report better sleep after incorporating masturbation into their nighttime routine, and using a sex toy can help you achieve your bedtime orgasm more quickly and effectively."

4 Sex Toys Aid In Relationship Satisfaction Ashley Batz/Bustle "Couples who incorporate variety in the bedroom are more likely to stay together long-term, and be open and honest about their desires," Dr. Donaghue says. "Trying new sexual endeavors alleviates boredom, lessens the likelihood of cheating, and improves overall communication between partners." When we open ourselves up to new things, it evokes communication between partners, which is essential to relationship satisfaction and overall health of the partnership. According to Dr. Donaghue, sex toys are both a safe and reliable way to keep things spicy in bed. It's just all about taking that first step toward getting that first sex toy. "After becoming comfortable incorporating toys in the bedroom," Dr. Donaghue says, "couples and individuals can continue to explore the sex toy category and what it has to offer."