When the the world around me starts to get a little too overwhelming, there are few things I find more relaxing than putting in my headphones and drowning out the drama with the help of an audiobook. Sometimes, I like to listen to fantasy novels about faraway fictional places, other times, I prefer hearing horror stories that make the real world seem a little less scary, but a lot of the time, I find that new romance audiobooks provide the best escape. Sweet, sexy, charming, and often funny, they offer a break for not only my brain, but my heart, too.

I haven't always loved romance novels, but since discovering my passion for the genre a few years ago, they have become a staple in my regular reading (and listening) rotation. Whenever I feel sad or hurt or discouraged by politics or my own personal problems, romance novels are there to give me a pick-me-up in the form of a warm hug and a happy ending.

Are the newspaper headlines and your Twitter timeline making you feel stressed out, angry, and just plain sad, too? Then put in your headphones, turn up the volume, hit play and get ready to be swept away by one of these five new romance audiobooks.

'Intercepted' by Alexa Martin, read by January LaVoy Drama abounds in Intercepted, a fun and sexy romance novel set in the sports world. After her boyfriend of 10 years dumped her, Marlee swore she would never date an athlete again. That is, until she meets Gavin Pope, a hotshot quarterback who she had a fling with in the past, and who is determined to be with her in the present. But dating is never simple, especially in the world of football, and it will take some serious work to make their love last beyond the first season.

'Boy Toy' by Sarina Bowen and Tanya Eby, read by Tanya Eby and Teddy Hamilton In the latest rom-rom from the hilarious writing duo Sarina Bowen and Tanya Eby, a single mom of twin toddlers whose world is far too complicated for romance finds herself unexpectedly smitten with a boy — now a very sexy man — she used to babysit. Despite her attempts to stay away, Sadie can't help but be drawn to Liam, who will do anything to win over the girl he's been in love with since he was 14 years old.

'Pride & Prejudice' by Jane Austen, read by Rosamund Pike This Jane Austen novel may be old, but the new narration by Rosamund Pike (who played Jane Bennet in the 2005 feature film) will make your heart flutter like it's the first time you've ever heard the romantic story. Sweet, witty, and utterly charming, this Pride and Prejudice audiobook is a must-listen for Austen fans and newcomers alike.

'Freedom's Light' by Colleen Coble, read by Devon O'Day Historical romance lovers are going to want to tune into the narration of Colleen Coble's newest novel, Freedom's Light. Set during the early years of the Revolutionary War, it tells the story of Hannah Thomas, a woman widowed after one of the first battles, and the shipwrecked captain who appears at her door one stormy night. A Tory, Birch Meredith is supposed to be the enemy, but it doesn't take long for Hannah to see beyond the color of his uniform and into his heart.