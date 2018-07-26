'Tis the season for steamy weather and steamier stories, which means it's the perfect time to read a romance novel. (That way when someone asks you why you're furiously fanning yourself on the subway, you can tell them it's just the weather that's got you hot-and-bothered and not the sex scene you're currently reading.) If you can't decide what you want to read, I have five suggestions for you — and to make things even better, all five are becoming movies or television shows in the very near future. While they're not all sexy and salacious, they will all make you believe in love again.

By now, you've probably already heard that Crazy Rich Asians is coming to theaters in August, but have you heard about To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Jenny Han's YA novel about a teenage girl who goes from having no love life to having way too much of a love life after a series of love letters are mistakenly mailed out to all her crushes? It's heartwarming and sweet and the perfect antidote to the world outside. But if YA isn't your cup of tea, there are a few adult romances set to become movies and TV shows, too, and you should definitely add one (or two) to your reading list this summer:

'Can You Keep A Secret?' by Sophie Kinsella One of Sophie Kinsella's most beloved novels, Can You Keep A Secret?, is finally becoming a movie, more than 15 years after its release. The romance follows Emma Corrigan who, in a moment of panic, confesses all her secrets to the handsome stranger sitting next to her on a turbulent plane ride. It couldn't get any worse, right? Well, yes, because it turns out the stranger is actually the CEO of the company where she works. True Detective actress Alexandra Daddario is set to executive produce and star in the movie, which was announced in July 2018. Click here to buy.

'The Hating Game' by Sally Thorne If you haven't read Sally Thorne's 2016 debut The Hating Game yet, you're in for a treat: It's basically a modern day Pride and Prejudice set in the book publishing industry of Australia. The novel follows Lucy, who somehow manages to get everyone to love her, and her nemesis, Josh, who somehow manages to piss everyone off. Things heat up for the rivals when they submit applications for the same job promotion. As they say: All is fair in love and war. The movie adaptation of the novel was announced in July 2018 and is set to directed by The Simpsons producer David Mirkin. Click here to buy.

'Crazy Rich Asians' by Kevin Kwon Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube When Rachel's boyfriend, Nick, asks her to travel to Singapore with him to meet his family, she never expects to discover that the man she's in love is a member of a crazy rich Asian family — and they don't have particularly fond feelings for her. The movie, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, hits theaters on Aug. 15, 2018. Click here to buy.

The Bridgerton Series by Julia Quinn Julia Quinn's beloved Bridgerton Series — which follows the loves and losses of the eight Bridgerton siblings — is being adapted into a Netflix television series, courtesy of Shonda Rhimes. In the first book, The Duke and I, Daphne Bridgerton and her brother's best friend, Simon, hatch a plan to pretend they're engaged to one another. Daphne knows that a proposal from a Duke-to-be will increase her chances of finding a real suitor, and Simon Basset hopes a fake engagement will keep him from getting harassed by marriage-minded society mothers. But their scheme takes a turn when they realize their feelings for each other aren't, uh, fake. Click here to buy.