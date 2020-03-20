50 Questions To Ask Your Partner When You're Bored Out Of Your Mind

Once you've scrolled through all of Netflix, baked a third batch of Alison Roman's chocolate chip cookies, and cleaned your apartment from top to bottom, you and your partner may find yourselves losing your d*mn minds. Since you'll be social distancing together for the foreseeable future, I brainstormed 50 questions to ask your partner when you're bored, so your relationship can survive self-isolation.

"Being stuck at home can be a particularly challenging proposition for many couples," Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and relationship therapist, tells Bustle. "People are stressed out, living in fear, and will often push each other's buttons. On the other hand, it is a great opportunity to spend time together, have fun, and work on your relationship."

While you can certainly keep the questions fun and light, this could be a good opportunity to drop some thought-provoking queries about the future, to gauge where your partner's head is at. "Slow down and focus on each other," Slatkin says. After all, neither of you is going anywhere. So, what's the rush?

Ask Interesting "What If?" Questions

Relationship expert Mona Green, ELI-MP suggests the following unexpected questions:

1. If there was a movie made of your life, who would direct, and who would play you?

2. What's a question you've been wanting to ask me, but have never gotten around to?

3. What did you imagine being an adult would be like when you were a little kid?

4. If aliens came to earth, what do you think they would find most interesting about you? About me? About humans? Why?

5. What's the best piece of advice your grandma gave you?

6. What's something you do that your 80-year-old self would find funny?

Use Self-Isolation To Talk About Sex

Becca Hirsch, MA, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist, suggests talking to your partner about your sex life:

7. How do you feel when we talk about sex?

8. Where do you like to be touched?

9. Based on past sexual experiences, do you have a sense of what I like and what I don’t like?

10. What's something you need from our relationship that you're not currently getting?

11. What's your idea of a perfect date night?

Cover The Basics

12. What are your pet peeves?

13. What do you like to do on the weekend?

14. What was your favorite TV show growing up?

15. What's one thing that would surprise me about you?

16. What are some things on your bucket list?

17. What is your biggest goal?

Get Personal

Rori Sassoon, a relationship expert and co-founder of the matchmaking agency Platinum Poire, suggests questions that run the gamut from steamy to funny:

18. Who’s the better kisser, you or me?

19. What's my weirdest quirk that you actually find funny or endearing?

20. If money was no object, where would you live?

21. What habit(s) do you have that you think annoy other people?

22. What do you think I’m most likely to go viral for?

23. What celebrity or public figure would you want to be stuck on a desert island with?

24. What's a favorite movie/band/TV show that you're embarrassed you like?

25. If we had to have an imaginary threesome during quarantine, what celebrity would it be with?

Try Out Party Game Questions

Stephania Cruz, relationship expert, suggests sticking to fun questions, especially if you're feeling bored, anxious, or stressed:

26. If you could take only five movies on a desert island, what would they be?

27. If you were invisible for two hours, what are some things you would do?

28. If you could meet anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would it be?

29. If you were granted only three wishes, what would they be and why?

30. What was the worst job you ever had?

31. Who is the most famous person you have ever met?

32. What’s the craziest thing you would do for a million dollars?

33. Who was the first person you had a crush on? How old were you?

34. What words do you hope people use when they are describing you?

Test Your Knowledge Of Each Other

Audrey Hope, relationship coach and therapist, suggests testing how well you already know each other by using a "love test":

35. What is my favorite food?

36. What do I love to do more than anything in the world?

37. What's my biggest fear?

38. What's my biggest pet peeve?

39. When I was a kid, what did I want to be when I grew up?

Rekindle The Spark

Denna Babul, relationship expert and author of Love Strong, offers these fun, light-hearted questions:

40. What's your secret hidden talent?

41. What song describes you in high school?

42. Who can you do a voice impression of?

43. What is the coolest compliment someone of the same sex has ever given you?

44. What's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you?

Get Cozy With Your Partner

According to Monica Berg, author of Rethink Love, these queries are always crowd-pleasers:

45. What is the worst date you’ve ever been on?

46. What was something you didn’t want me to know about you when we first started dating?

47. If you had one day to spend as you please without any consequences, what would you do?

Keep Things Light & Fun

Adina Mahalli, MCT, certified relationship expert and mental health consultant, says these questions always make for a good time:

48. What's your Patronus?

49. What song always puts you in a good mood?

50. What's your first memory?

Experts:

Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, licensed clinical professional counselor and a Certified Imago Relationship Therapist

Mona Green, ELI-MP, relationship expert

Becca Hirsch, MA, LMFT, licensed married and family therapist

Rori Sassoon, relationship expert, author, and cofounder of the matchmaking agency Platinum Poire

Stephania Cruz, relationship expert

Audrey Hope, relationship coach and therapist

Denna Babul, relationship expert and author of Love Strong

Monica Berg, international speaker, spiritual thought leader, and author of Rethink Love

Adina Mahalli, MCT, certified relationship expert and mental health consultant with Maple Holistics