Ever since the 2018 Oscar nominations came out in late January, the anticipation over who the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose as the winners has slowly built. At this point, the excitement is at an all-time high, as the 90th annual award show will air on March 4. This year the Oscar nominees included more diversity than usual, including many women nominated for 2018 Oscars whom you might not know about. Even though you probably are familiar with each of the actors nominated for their roles in some of 2017's best films, you probably don't know even a fraction of the total number of women nominated for Academy Awards.

As we all know, in the past, men have overwhelmingly dominated the Oscar nominations — and while this year isn't too different, it's also important to celebrate and acknowledge the women who have earned nods this year. A few have even made history, like Rachel Morrison, who became the first female cinematographer nominated for a Best Cinematography Oscar ever. While those kinds of triumphs are encouraging, a few other categories — like Sound Editing and Visual Effects — still lack any female nominees, so there's still a long way to go.

As you'll probably notice, even though many women have worked behind the scenes in the top films of the past year, the majority of them are white, showcasing the lack of racial diversity at the Oscars. The Academy Awards clearly still don't represent a perfectly un-biased competition, but regardless, each of the female nominees below deserves to be celebrated for their work.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hawkins' starring role in The Shape Of Water earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frances McDormand stars in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for which she is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She previously won Best Actress at the 1996 Oscars for her role in Fargo.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie nailed her performance in I, Tonya, and she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ronan got her third Academy Award nomination overall and second for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her part in Lady Bird.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At this point, the Oscars should just be called the Streeps. The actor earned her 21st nomination with her role in The Post. Streep received her first nomination in 1979 for her supporting role in The Deer Hunter.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blige could be on her way to becoming an EGOT, because just this year she earned nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Original Song. Her role and track, "Mighty River," both shined in Mudbound.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janney earned herself a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role with I, Tonya.

Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actors plays Daniel Day Lewis' character's sister in Phantom Thread, a role for which she received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The former Roseanne star played everybody's mom in Lady Bird. Metcalf is now nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This year, Spencer received her third Oscar nomination, for Best Actress in a Supporting Role thanks to The Shape of Water. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, this nomination makes Spencer the first Black female actor to earn two consecutive Oscar-nominations, as in 2017, she was nominated for her role in Hidden Figures.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gerwig is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay with her Best Picture-nominated film, Lady Bird.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gordon co-wrote The Big Sick with her real-life partner, Kumail Nanjiani. Together they're nominated for Best Original Screenplay at this year's Oscars.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor co-wrote The Shape of Water with Guillermo del Toro, and the two are nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rees wrote and directed Mudbound, and she is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Twomey is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film with her movie, The Breadwinner.

Charles Leonio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doron is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film with Twomey for writing The Breadwinner.

dorota_kobiela on Instagram Kobiela is the co-director and co-writer of Loving Vincent, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Enyedi wrote and directed On Body and Soul, a Hungarian movie nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Morrison made history with her nod for Best Cinematography, as her work on Mudbound made her the first female cinematographer nominated for an Oscar.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Durran is nominated for Best Costume Design her work two different films: Beauty And The Beast and Darkest Hour.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Boyle worked as the costume designer for the film Victoria and Abdul, and she is nominated for Best Costume Design.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Varda is a co-director of the documentary, Faces Places, which is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Checkoway directed the short documentary, Edith+Eddie. She's nominated for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 2018 Oscars.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davis directed and edited the short documentary, Traffic Stop, which is nominated for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Riegel was the editor of I, Tonya, which is nominated for Best Film Editing at the 2018 Oscars. She has an impressive resume with her work on other films and TV shows, like The Way Way Back, United States of Tara, and Lars and the Real Girl.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sibbick is nominated along with Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. She worked as a prosthetic hair artist and prosthetic makeup artist on Darkest Hour, a Best Picture nominee.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Georges is a producer of Call Me By Your Name, which means she's nominated for Best Picture.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bruce's work as a producer of Darkest Hour earned her a Best Picture nomination.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thomas produced Dunkirk along with Christopher Nolan, and she will receive a Best Picture award should Dunkirk win.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images O'Neill produced the Best Picture nominee Lady Bird, along with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ellison co-produced Phantom Thread, another Best Picture-nominated film. She has three Oscar nominations from films she's produced so far.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sellar worked as a producer on the film Phantom Thread, earning her a nomination for Best Picture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal produced The Post along with Steven Spielberg. Together, they're nominated for Best Picture.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In addition to Pascal and Spielberg, Krieger co-producedThe Post, which earned her a nomination for Best Picture.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anderson co-produced the Pixar film, Coco, which is up for Best Animated Feature Film.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Forte is an Oscar nominee for her role as a producer on the nominated animated film, Ferdinand.

Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosalie Varda produced Faces Places, which is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a producer of the Best Documentary Feature nominee, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Goldman will receive an Oscar should the film win.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barnes co-produced the documentary Strong Island, earning her a nod for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McMillion Sheldon directed Heroin(e), a short doc nominated for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stinson wrote the song "Mighty River" for Mudbound. She is nominated for Best Original Song for her work, which Mary J Blige co-wrote and performed.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Warren wrote the song "Stand Up For Something" with Common for the film Marshall. The two musicians are nominated for Best Original Song.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anderson-Lopez co-wrote the music and lyrics for "Remember Me" for the film Coco. She and her husband famously wrote "Let It Go" for Frozen, and again they're nominated for Best Original Song.

Clemens Bilan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Greenwood has two nominations this year for Best Production Design as she worked on both Beauty and the Beast and Darkest Hour.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Spencer worked in Set Decoration for Beauty and the Beast and Darkest Hour. Like Greenwood, she's nominated for Best Production Design at the 2018 Oscars.

Querzola led set decoration of Blade Runner 2049, and she's nominated for Best Production Design.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Murray is a producer of Pixar's animated short, Lou, which is nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kuwahata co-directed Negative Space, a nominee for Best Animated Short Film.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You may know Shenton as the character Lily Summers in Freeform's Switched at Birth, but the actor also wrote the short film, The Silent Child. She's a nominee for Best Animated Short Film.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Benrath directed the live action short film, Watu Wote/All of Us, which is nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action).