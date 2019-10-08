Christmas is truly a time for giving and sharing, and the only thing more fun to toast with than normal alcohol is, of course, teensy alcohols that come in a box. Add some booze and spirits to your Christmas countdown with any of these six drink advent calendars for 2019. They're the perfect addition to your holiday season no matter what your beverage of choice — from hard seltzer to wine to even an entire calendar of rum.

I know what you're thinking: Why would anyone ever put alcohol in an advent calendar? To that, I say — why not? We have cheese advent calendars. We have advent calendars for cats from Trader Joe's. We've even got a marshmallow advent calendar, because nothing is off-limits anymore, apparently. It was only a matter of time before someone came along and said, "24 days of alcohol? Brilliant!" And they were right.

There are all kinds of drink advent calendars, too. Whether you love nothing more than cracking open a cold beer or you'd rather sip a glass of fine white wine, there's an alcohol advent calendar out there for you. Here are just six to get you started. Bottoms up! (Friendly reminder: Please drink responsibly.)

1. Vinebox’s 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar 12 Nights of Wine $129 | Vinebox Treat yourself (or your pals) with perfectly portioned single-serve red and white wine for 12 nights with this advent calendar from Vinebox. Adding to the excitement are the dark vial-like containers that keep the wine color a secret so you won't know exactly what you’ll be getting. Choose between Naughty, a sultry burgundy-colored box that comes with full-bodied red wine and rich white wine, or Nice, an angelic white-gold combo filled with crisp whites and lighter reds. Can’t decide which one you’ve been this year? You can be both and get the Naughty and Nice 12 Nights of Wine bundled at a discounted price. Happy Holidays, indeed!

2. Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar $59 | Give Them Beer Were you convinced that hard seltzer was a summer thing? Guess again. Give Them Beer is here to bring you holiday cheer with 12 hand-selected drinks, revealing a new seltzer for you to discover while counting down the days to Christmas. You'll see familiar names like White Claw (basic b*tches, rejoice!), Truly, and Henry’s, while the other brands and specific flavors will remain a mystery until you open them up. With this advent calendar, you can keep summer going well into December.

3. Heritage Distilling Spirits Advent Calendar 2019 Spirits Advent Calendar $49.99 | Heritage Distilling Co. Cheers your way to a very spirited holiday season with this drink advent calendar from Heritage Distilling. Pop open your calendar for 24 days and reveal your mini drink of the day. Indulge in favorites like Brown Sugar Bourbon, Blood Orange Flavored Vodka, and Heritage Rye Whiskey. Isn’t this the perfect way to cap off your December nights?

4. Beer Advent Calendar Beer Advent Calendar 2019 $79 | Give Them Beer Take off on a 12-days-of-Christmas journey with this selection of highly rated craft beers from the best breweries in the country. Inside this festively designed and interactive advent-style box, you'll find perfectly curated craft beer each day. Enjoy the Grapefruit Sculpin IPA by Ballast Point or Dead Guy Ale by Rogue — guaranteed to make your season merry and bright.

5. The Tequila Advent Calendar The Tequila Advent Calendar (2019 Edition) $128.42 | The Spirit Co. Oh man. Tequila. For 24 days, you get to discover mysterious wax-sealed drams of blancos, extra añejos, and reposado tequilas from all over Mexico. Get into the agave spirit with Sierra Milenario Tequila Extra Añejos or Don Fulado Reposado.