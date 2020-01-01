Whether you're a digital nomad, someone who works remotely and travels, or aspire to to be one, there are group travel companies for remote workers across the world that provide logistics and structure, community, and career development.

According to 2019 research by MBO Partners, a work force management company, 4.8 million independent workers in America consider themselves digital nomads, and 17 million hope to be nomadic someday.

As a digital nomad, say you want to put in a day of work from your remote office — say, a coworking space in Bali surrounded by rice fields and take a dip in your coliving space pool during your break — you can. And if you don’t want to venture across the world alone, that’s where travel companies that are centered around remote workers come in handy.

Greg Caplan, CEO and co-founder of Remote Year, an organization that offers group travel programs for digital nomads, tells Bustle that people are their most productive when they’re stimulated and inspired by their surroundings. “Modern technology has created the possibility of a new lifestyle where people don’t have to choose — they can continue their professional careers while at the same time explore the world,” he says. “Working remotely provides people with an unprecedented opportunity to have greater independence, well-roundedness, and the freedom to live the life they want.”

Below, you’ll find how these group travel companies work. If you have a case of wanderlust mixed with the ability to work remotely, you may want to make sure your passport is still valid.

1. Remote Year Ages: Ranges from 22-72 years old, with a median age of 33-34 Size: 30-50 people per trip Trip duration: 4, 6, or 12 months Caplan says that at the most basic level, the value proposition of Remote Year is making it easier to stay productive while traveling. That way, you can spend more time experiencing a place and connecting with others across other cultures, rather than looking for accommodations, travel options, and a café to work from. "We’re not satisfied with simply being a logistics provider — we strive to continually innovate and grow our platform to help drive our mission forward,” Caplan says. Caplan says folks who travel together through Remote Year form a special bond that lives on through meetups, events, and destination houses via their community Remote Nation, which consists of over 2,000 people who have completed a Remote Year program.

2. Unsettled Ages: Mainly mid-30s to early 40s, though people from 22-75 have participated, too Size: 12-20 people per trip Trip duration: 1-4 weeks Jonathan Kalan, co-founder of Unsettled, tells Bustle that programs like Unsettled can help give remote workers a much better sense of balance, how to avoid burnout, and ways to be more productive. “It’s about making your work ‘work’ best for you, and not trying to fit into a generic one-size-fits-all model of modern office work that is only a few decades old,” he says. While he says it’s easy to go off and travel solo as a digital nomad, at some point, either when you’re just starting out, or when you’ve been doing it long enough to realize that who you spend your time with becomes one of the most important things in travel, that’s when group programs for remote workers really bring meaning and value. “Semi-structured experiences like Unsettled give you the ability to learn, grow, and network with people from around the world who share a similar set of values, lifestyle choices, and world view while still giving you the flexibility to live independently,” he says. The company has also been running coworking retreats for creatives, entrepreneurs, and working professionals since 2014. “We’ve been running retreats long enough to see a lot of companies in the space come and go, and ultimately it’s our deep focus on quality, curation and connection of the community, and experience design (i.e., all things to do when you’re not working!) that have kept people coming back and living Unsettled several times a year.”

3. Work Wanderers Ages: 20-40 (although they accept anyone 18+ who is able to work remotely) Size: 7-15 people per trip Trip duration: 2 weeks-2 months Andrae Smith, CEO and founder of Work Wanderers, tells Bustle the main drawback of remote work is that people tend to feel lonely and isolated. She says that if people want to travel, too, they may be unsure of where to go and how to find community in a new environment. “Work Wanderers aims to solve this by offering a community-driven experience where like-minded people from all over the world live and work together while exploring a new city,” Smith says. She says that being in an environment with people who are similar in how they work encourages their Wanderers to remain focused and driven, which allows more time for enjoyment once all the work is done. “Not only is this a place for friendships to form, but we also to focus on career development and collaboration between participants — we offer weekly Masterclasses where skilled professionals teach our Wanderers about a new skill or offer a practical workshop,” she says. Plus, she adds, their peer-driven skillshares explore what Wanderers have to offer and encourage learning and growth. “Collaboration between participants occurs naturally as we foster an environment for innovation,” she says. “Our retreats immerse our Wanderers in the culture of the area and how to give back to local communities.”

4. Venture with Impact Ages: Early 20s-70s, with 21 being the minimum age requirement and mid-30s being the average age of participants. Couples and children are also welcome to participate. Size: 3-10 people per trip Trip duration: One month (though some are one week) Ann Davis, founder of Venture with Impact, tells Bustle that working remotely gives someone travel flexibility, saved time on getting to work, and also gives them a healthy work-life balance. “The mission of Venture with Impact is to expose professionals to new cultures, people, and ideas so that they may be more informed and empathetic world citizens, and in the process, provide a positive social impact,” she says. The company organizes the trip, accommodation, provides 24/7 local support, and a coworking space so that their participants can focus on cultural immersion through local events and activities. “Plus, they can focus on their custom pro-bono project in which they utilize their specific professional skills and interests to help a local organization,” she says. “We are the only program of its kind that is centered around skills-based volunteering,” Davis says. She also says Venture with Impact is not limited to remote workers, but also for people who are interested in taking time off or working part-time for their job. “This allows for a more diverse group of participants, including teachers, university professors, engineers, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, and so on,” she says.

5. Hacker Paradise Ages: 25-40, give or take Size: Around 20 people, definitely under 30, per trip Trip duration: About 2 months (though some are less) Spencer Jentzsch, CEO of Hacker Paradise, tells Bustle that people are becoming more and more disenfranchised with traditional employment incentives and acquiring “stuff.” Instead, he thinks the trend is toward seeking out life experiences that mean something. Unlike being a digital nomad and traveling on your own, Hacker Paradise aims to help people form meaningful relationships, personally and professionally, while traveling the world. “You’ll always have someone to learn from, review your new business proposal, take a salsa class, with or co-write your witty Tinder response,” Jentzsch says. Plus, since the company takes care of all the logistics, you won’t have to worry about things like dealing with a plumbing issue in Asia over Google Translate, he says. Jentzsch adds that professional development is a big focus for Hacker Paradise. “Our program includes inspiring talks, networking events, goal-setting sessions, informative skillshares, and workshops,” he says. And another bonus is that the company seeks to incorporate once-in-a-lifetime experiences. “We recently finished a trip to Rio Carnival, with a local facilitator showing us the ropes,” Jentzsch says. “It was something really special and goes far beyond what you’d find in guidebooks.”