The 3 Zodiac Signs You’re Most Likely To Have A Toxic Relationship With

No person or zodiac sign is without their flaws. But some zodiac signs can be a bit more toxic for you than others, at least when it comes to relationships. However, it should be noted that the toxicity of one zodiac sign doesn't necessarily mean that sign is all bad. For starters, some zodiac signs bring out different aspects within us.

"When two signs come together that don't fit, it can be toxic," Jaye at GiftedAstrology.com tells Bustle. "Your Sun Sign attributes will play strongly into how you get along with other signs, but the influences of your Moon and Venus can be just as powerful. Once your relationship has gone past the Sun sign (how you appear to the outside world) and goes deeper, the Moon and Venus are there waiting to be discovered by your partner, for good or bad, depending how planets match up. Finding out what your partner's Moon and Venus signs are will give you more understanding of what you're working with. The Moon correlates with how people express emotions, while your Venus is connected to love and money, also very important in relationships. Synastry charts, sometimes called 'couples charts,' are a fantastic way to see how all of your planets align with your partner's planets."

So how can you tell if you and your partner are likely to be a toxic duo, according to the stars?

"Astrology can get complicated and there are many ways to assess a relationship, including looking at the aspects (the distance) between two Sun signs to see whether you're compatible or not," says Jaye. "In general, the 12 signs can be looked at this way: One sign apart are really opposites and can rub each other the wrong way. Toxicity is at its highest here. Three signs apart, a square placement, which means hard lessons, but opportunity for growth. Toxicity can be prevalent here if you're not on the same team. Six signs apart, the opposite sign completes your life picture. This is the yin to your yang. Not toxic!"

Here are three zodiac signs to avoid if you don't want drama in your life, according to astrology.

Aries (March 20-April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. Why? According to Jaye, Pisces and Taurus are contenders for the most toxicity because of their placement next to Aries in the zodiac. In general, when signs are next to each other, they rarely a match. Cancer, being three signs away, has potential for a toxic situation too, as does Capricorn. But Cancer, in their neediness, something Aries doesn't have time for, can create more of an issue than Capricorn. Aries doesn't have the emotional or mental ability to deal with anyone's neediness. Capricorns, at least, are capable of doing their own thing, without feeling like they need to be attached to their partner. But still, although not in the top three when it comes to toxicity with Aries, it's best for these two signs to avoid each other.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, Gemini, and Leo. Why? Looking at the chart, Aries and Gemini are the ones to avoid, Jaye says. While both Leo and Aquarius are three signs apart, Aquarius tends to be more laid back and less self-involved than Leo, making Leo the one that's a bit more toxic to Taurus. While Taurus may be known for patience, Aries, Gemini, and Leo all require far more patience than Taurus has. Not to mention the stubborn factor that comes with Taurus — once you include that, when faced with these three particular signs, Taurus is likely to be driven mad. Especially by equally stubborn Aries.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces. Why? Again, Taurus and Cancer are toxic to Gemini because they're only one sign away, as Jaye explains. As for signs that are three away, we have Pisces and Virgo. Virgo could give Gemini trouble, but probably not as much as Pisces. Gemini's knack for manipulation and Pisces' inability to forgive can be a disaster relationship waiting to happen. Gemini may be somewhat free-wheelin' in how they live their life, especially because of the twin factor that allows them to adapt easily to many people and situations. But all that goes out the window when it comes to Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, Leo, and Aries. Why? Again, the one sign away issue says it all for Cancer. But, when we delve into three signs away, which would be both Aries and Libra, it's Aries that's more likely to bring toxicity to Cancer's emotional, stop-to-smell-the-flowers take on life. "Aries can sometimes be self-involved while relating, and also can be someone's greatest cheerleader in a partnership," astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., tells Bustle. The problem here is Cancer's sensitivity, which very few signs have the tolerance for — most notably Aries. Aries is also competitive; Cancer doesn't roll that way. Leo, on the other hand, is proud and self-centered, while Gemini is always up for throwing caution to the wind. None of these personality traits work for Cancer. At all.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio. Why? Cancer and Virgo surround Leo, giving them not much room to breathe, and naturally leading to more toxic relationships than they're likely to have with others. (If you haven't noticed a pattern here, then it's time to keep up, dear reader!) As for three signs away, Leo is faced with both Scorpio and Taurus. Although, according to Farrar, Scorpio isn't all bad, for Leo, who is notoriously full of themselves and arrogant AF, Scorpio is a more toxic match, than Taurus — but that doesn't mean being with Taurus will be a walk in the park either, Leo. So please pocket that important information.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, Libra, and Sagittarius. Why? Leo and Libra bring high toxicity to a relationship with Virgo, because of where they fall in the chart, according to Jaye. Libra likes pretty things and is somewhat materialistic, while Leo is sailing away on their very own ego trip — Virgo is too kind and analytic for both these signs. But as for the signs that are three away, which are both Sagittarius and Gemini, it's Sagittarius who's likely to give Virgo a run for their money. This is due to Sagittarius' need to be free and wander the world; something that isn't going to sit well with Virgo, because they're too practical to wander very far.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, Scorpio, and Cancer. Why? As a Libra myself, I think that even if Virgo and Scorpio weren't on either side of my sign, inherently leading to the most toxic of relationships, I'd still avoid them both like the plague based on the personality traits of each that really do not mesh with mine at all. As for Cancer, which is three signs away, as well as Capricorn, which is also three signs away in the other direction, Libra will find more toxicity with Cancer than Capricorn, because Capricorn has a coldness that can be appealing to Libra's superficial side. "Often times people give Libra credit for being the most agreeable and committed to harmony," says Farrar. "The downfall is that without conflict and difficult discussions, relationships become superficial and lacking in true intimacy."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, Sagittarius, and Leo. Why? The one sign away situation, once again, comes into play here. So, yes Scorpio, steer clear of Libra and Sagittarius. Not only is it a toxic mix but, frankly, they will never understand your need for justice. Which, honestly, might seem strange from Libra and their scales, but it's the truth — it's a different type of justice all together, according to Jaye. As for the three signs away rule, when faced with either arrogant Leo or peaceful Aquarius, it's in Leo that Scorpio will find the less than perfect relationship — like, far less than perfect. Like, arguments at first glance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces. Why? Scorpio and Capricorn are automatically off the list of options, according to Jaye, due to the potential for high toxic romance. When we look at the three signs away situation, when faced with Virgo and Pisces, it's Pisces that's liable to be more toxic to Sagittarius because, although harmless at first glance, Pisces has a lot going on there. Pisces is known to hold grudges for a very, very long time, if not forever. Wrong them, and it's over. Sagittarius doesn't have this mentality. So when faced with both Pisces and Virgo, it's the former who's going to stir up more trouble than Virgo ever could.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Libra. Why? In a Sagittarius and Aquarius sandwich, Capricorn may face drama and toxicity with those two, according to Jaye. Especially because Sagittarius and Aquarius don't have the self-control and discipline of Capricorn. Honestly, Capricorn is a tough egg to crack, even when faced with signs that could possibly open them up. As for three signs away, Capricorn finds themselves up against Libra and Aries. In this case, Capricorn's work ethic and ambition are more in line with Aries than Libra, meaning that while there will be a level of toxicity between Capricorn and Aries, Aries is still a better choice than Libra.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Pisces, Capricorn, and Taurus. Why? Pisces and Capricorn are only one sign away, while Taurus is three signs away. So, right there, as Jaye explains, Aquarius should know who to avoid. Scorpio, too, is three signs away from Aquarius, and with Scorpio's reputation, an Aquarius should still be hesitant of this sign in regards to toxicity. But not because Scorpio is "bad," but because of the contrast. As Farrar tells Bustle, "While Scorpio may get a bad rap for being secretive or seductive, it also has a huge capacity for depth and vulnerability." Which is definitely something to consider. Hey, as long as it isn't Pisces, Capricorn, and Taurus, then go for it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, Aries, and Gemini. Why? Both Aquarius and Aries are only one sign away from Pisces, so that solves that mystery and any questions you might have based on insight from both Jaye and Farrar. Gemini, on the other hand, is three signs away, which makes them toxic to Pisces, but not as toxic as the other two. Sagittarius, in also being three signs away from Pisces, can be toxic. But as a sign that's a bit more reserved and far less manipulative than Gemini, it's safe to say that Gemini might be more of a concern than Sagittarius to a Pisces. Pisces is, after all, a creative and delicate flower — who also holds grudges forever.