It's certainly fun to take photos, post updates, and share parts of your relationship on social media. These things can serve as a timeline and photo reel for you and your partner. And it's a great way to keep your friends and family in the loop, so they know what you've been up to.

It is, however, so easy to go overboard. If life starts to revolve around sharing your relationship online — and the rush that can provide — it may be time to take a step back. And this is especially true if, for some reason, social media has invited drama into your life. Or if you find yourself staring at your phone, instead of being in the moment with your partner.

That said, if you do want to share, to some degree, experts recommend keeping a few things in mind. First, remember that whatever you post is permanent in nature, Dr. Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist, tells Bustle. Whether you are sharing something negative or positive, she says, it can all leave a lasting impression.

You may also want to think about why you're sharing, before you do. As Manly says, "Strive to share kindly and authentically so that others can feel and see who you are in a genuine way." Simply taking a moment to check in with yourself, before posting, can help you decide if it's worth it or not.

While it's OK to share your life online, if you enjoy doing so, here are a few more benefits of keeping your relationship off social media, according to experts.

1. It Helps You Stay In The Moment Shutterstock Go ahead and snap a quick photo of a particularly romantic dinner, but be careful about spending too much time documenting your relationship, as it has a way of taking you out of the moment. "The time spent posting on social media is time taken away from face-to-face contact with [your] partner," Manly says. "And, all too often, it’s genuine face-to-face contact that is lacking in a romantic partnership." Without it, you may start to feel disconnected. Because there is, after all, a big difference between sitting across from each other and talking, and sitting across from each other while staring into your phones. By making a promise to yourselves that you won't get too absorbed, you'll enjoy your time so much more. And that'll be great for your relationship.

2. It Increases A Sense Of Authenticity When you're livin' in the moment, instead of constantly thinking about your next post, it can help increase the sense of "authenticity" in your relationship as well, Manly says. "For example, if you’re creating a special picnic outing with your partner, the energy changes from 'enjoying us' to 'documenting our fun' when social media enters the picture," she says. There's nothing wrong with commemorating the moment with a cute selfie. But it's all too easy, these days, to feel as if everything needs to go online, or that it's necessary to keep others in the loop, 247. By taking social media out of the equation, especially during important moments, your relationship will feel much more real.

3. There Will Be Way Less Pressure Shutterstock By focusing less on social media, and more on being in the present moment, you'll also be relieving a huge amount of pressure — including tension and worry you probably didn't even realize was there. "For many people, social media becomes less about sharing memories and more about [...] keeping up with others," Jonathan Bennett, a relationship and dating expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. There's this temptation to share our lives online, as a way of showing others that we're having a good time. And there's also constant need to "prove" ourselves, Bennett says, in order to keep up with our peers. It's stressful, and yet it doesn't have to loom over your heads. "By keeping your relationship off of social media," Bennett says, "you’re removing this pressure to 'keep up appearances.'''

4. You & Your Partner Will Feel Closer Being in a relationship means sharing your time with someone else. And yet, nothing can ruin that moment quite like whipping out of a phone and making it all about social media. After all, "the nature of social media is often self-oriented," Manly says. It has a "look at what I'm doing" vibe, which doesn't always mesh well with a couple-y moment. "When we dial back self-oriented behavior and move more toward couple-oriented behavior," she says, "we are hardwiring in neurobiological patterns that increase empathy, compassion, and tender loving care of one’s partner."

5. You'll Have More Privacy Shutterstock While you can certainly post online in a way that doesn't ruin your private life, keeping your relationship off social media means it's yours, and ensures it doesn't get muddled by outside opinions. "In the end, the success or failure of a relationship depends on the two people who are actually in it," Bennett says. "By keeping your relationship away from social media, you’re also removing it from unnecessary outside influence and commentary, some of which can be negative and toxic." That said, it is possible to post without getting caught up in negativity, or letting other people's words impact your connection. By thinking twice before you post, and keeping your partner a priority, you can certainly share in a positive way.

6. You'll Have More Fun Speaking of privacy, it's also really nice to spend time alone with your partner, knowing that it doesn't matter what you're doing or what either of you looks like. Because when you know the evening is safe from cameras and updates, who really cares? "If your couple time is focused on posting to social media, it’s easy to lose track of what really matters: enjoying the moment with your partner," Bennett says. "Keeping your relationship off of social media allows you to live in the moment and not be focused on making sure everything you do is perfect enough to share with others." And while it may take some getting used to, it will ultimately be way more fun.