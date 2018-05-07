For people with stigmatized diagnoses, it is pretty clear that there are certain health conditions that a lot of people just can't wrap their heads around. Millennial health issues are broad, but they're going to continue to be misunderstood unless the stigma-fighting conversation goes mainstream.

"It's time that we end the shame and stigma that surround so many medical conditions," health and wellness coach at Maple Holistics Caleb Backe tells Bustle. "By stigmatizing potentially embarrassing and sensitive diagnoses we effectively discourage people from getting the necessary help and care they need to move past their sickness." Especially since, in the United States, 20 percent of adults experiences mental illness and 40 percent have a chronic illness, it's really time to be more open and honest with one another.

It's important to remember that whenever you make light of a certain health condition that affects many people, someone with a diagnosis recoils. Plus, when you let yourself think that way, you risk losing sight of your own wellbeing as well. The first step, then, is understanding the truth about the health issues millennials really go through — beyond the stereotypes.

Here are seven misunderstood diagnoses millennials should be talking about more, according to experts.

1 Eating Disorders Ashley Batz/Bustle You might not know it from movies and TV, but eating disorders are seriously diverse. "Media portrayals of eating disorders often paint a very narrow image of the kind of person who struggles and the sort of experience they have, so public perception is skewed," Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association, tells Bustle. "Couple that with the fact that it’s often very difficult to talk about mental health in our culture, and you end up with a lot of myths and misinformation." Eating disorders (EDs) can happen to anyone, regardless of ethnicity, gender, size, sexuality, or economic background. And around 30 million Americans will have an ED at some point in their lives. "[This means that] roughly one in ten Americans will struggle with a full-blown eating disorder at some point in their lives, and these dangerous illnesses can have serious psychological consequences and can cause damage to all organ systems," Mysko says. "But it’s also important for millennials to know that eating disorders are treatable and that recovery is possible, especially with early intervention." It's a total myth that a certain body shape or size is a criteria for these illnesses. Editor's Notes: If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.

2 Alcoholism Hannah Burton/Bustle It can sound pretty casual to throw around "I'm such an alcoholic" after a night of heavy drinking. But this kind of language is undermining the reality of a very serious diagnosis. "Millennials often joke about being an alcoholic without really knowing the full definition or impact that alcoholism can have on a person," Dr. Sal Raichbach PsyD, licensed clinic social worker (LCSW) at Ambrosia Treatment Center tells Bustle. The stereotype of the alcoholic who can't function or ever put down a drink is masking the reality of what addiction may look like. Alcoholism, which is often genetic, according to Dr. Raichbach, leaves certain people predisposed to a different reaction to drinking. This means that if you find yourself unable to drink socially with friends, you may have a disease, not a character flaw or anything of the sort. So if you find yourself experiencing signs of alcoholism, you can and should seek support in whatever way that works. And it's not just Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) either. There a variety of treatment options out there.

4 Sleep Apnea Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Even Amy Poehler has it. But people are still quite confused about sleep apnea. "The illness is typically thought of as middle aged or older males that are overweight," Dr. Damien Stevens, from the University of Kansas Health System, tells Bustle. Let's crack this misconception first. There are other variables as random as having a wide neck circumference or a naturally narrow throat that can put someone at risk for sleep apnea. "There is also a fair amount of confusion as related to snoring and what is the difference and relationship to snoring," Dr. Stevens says. While sleep apnea of course can include loud snoring, there are a ton of other symptoms. According to Mayo Clinic, these include irritability, morning headache, daytime sleepiness, waking up with a dry mouth or sore throat, and attention problems. Plus, sleep apnea causes people to literally stop breathing in their sleep, and can lead to heart attack and cancer down the line. So if you or your partner are noticing something out of the ordinary, go check it out.

5 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle IBS, which stands for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, is a very common condition that affects the function and behavior of the intestines. And according to Mayo Clinic, being young, female, or having mental health problems are major risk factors. "The most common symptoms include bloating, stomach cramps, excess gas, diarrhea, and constipation. Although there’s no clear answer as to what causes irritable bowel syndrome, research indicates that it is a combination of environmental and genetic factors," Backe says. This painful condition is actually so hurtful — due to both symptoms and social stigma — that it is actually known to cause mental health issues, too. "IBS has been known to lead to somatic symptom disorder (SSD). This psychological condition is an extreme reaction to the symptoms of a physical disorder," Backe says. So keep an eye on your digestion, take care of your mental health, and know that you are not alone if you receive this diagnosis.

6 Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Ashley Batz/Bustle Another fun fact: IBS and IBD are not the same thing. Irritable Bowel Disease, or IBD, is an umbrella term for two separate diagnoses: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. According to the Crohn's And Colitis Foundation, both diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract. Crohn's can affect any part of the tract, and colitis is limited to the colon. Both diagnoses are seriously misunderstood. "Because the diseases involve the gastrointestinal tract, people automatically assume these diseases are 'bathroom diseases,'" Rebecca H. Kaplan, Public Affairs & Social Media Manager at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, tells Bustle. In reality, Kaplan says, the conditions can include debilitating pain, weight loss, malnutrition, and complications in joints, bones, kidneys, skin, and eyes. Stress, anxiety, and depression often show up too. Also, Kaplan says, IBD is extremely common. "One in 200 people in the United States are living with IBD, which means it's likely that you may know someone with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis," Kaplan says. "And patients are most often diagnosed between the ages of 15-35, so if you are experiencing gastrointestinal issues, see a doctor sooner than later." Luckily, a bunch of treatment options and support systems are out there. Chronic illness has nothing on you.