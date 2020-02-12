If you need some motivation to round up your girlfriends for a Galentine's Day get together, let this collection of Galentine's Day deals and freebies be all of the encouragement you need. While of course your girlfriends are worth every penny, there's nothing quite like bonding over a great deal. So fire up the group chat, get everyone to commit to a hang, and take full advantage of the companies that want to make celebrating Galentine's Day as fun as affordable as can be.

There are so many different ways to celebrate the holiday devoted to female friendships, so to narrow down the choices, you'll want to check out the best deals and let the savings guide you. This year, Galentine's Day falls on Thursday, February 13, so you'll be a little bit limited for time. Opt to meet your girls for a post-work hang. You can do a full dinner, or just drinks, or dessert, or you can take advantage of some of the retail deals and exchange sweet treats instead.

If you feel like hosting, you can take advantage of some of the carry out or delivery deals so that you don't have to cook or stock up on supplies. Here I've rounded up a collection of deals and freebies that will be available to you on Galentine's Day and that require no preliminary planning so you can let the spirit of the holiday inspire you to make a last minute decision, too.

Chilies

This year, Chili's is offering an appetizer, two entrees, and a cheesecake or skillet chocolate chip cookie for only $25. That's a basically a two-for-one deal, so if you're looking for something to do with just one bestie, this is a great option.

Chick-Fil-A

Forget heart-shaped novelty items at the pharmacy. Starting Jan. 20 and lasting until Feb. 29, you can get your favorite nuggets, minis or chocolate chunk cookies in giant heart-shaped containers at Chick-Fil-A, because love. These special trays will be available at participating restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last. Availability varies by location, so check with your local restaurant to confirm.

If you step up and decide to host your girlfriends last minute, but don't have time to go to the liquor store, Drizly has your back. They are offering new users $5 off or free delivery when you use the promo code VDAY2020.

CPK

Heart-shaped foods are more delicious and that's a fact. Available from February 11 to 16, you can order your favorite CPK pizza on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge. The offer is valid at participating locations for dine-in and takeout, so this works for a hosting option, too. If you chose to dine in though, from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, you can cash in on the "Sweet Deal for Two.” It includes one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert from a prix fixe menu for only $35. Add two glasses of wine for an additional $12

Start getting ready for Galentine's Day now by ordering discounted sweet treats. Mrs. Fields is already offering $15 off sitewide with code “LOVE” on their website.

From Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, P.F. Chang's is offering their "Chang's for Two" dinner. The deal includes a four course prix-fixe meal for two people for $75. The deal is valid for dine-in only, so make a reservation ASAP.

From Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, Lady M’s heart-shaped cakes will be available at all locations in the U.S. for $50. These luxe cakes are made with chocolate mousse, raspberry compote, chocolate sponge, chocolate ganache, and raspberry gelee. You can pre-order to ensure that you get your cake in time for you Galentine's Day celebration.

***

If you're not seeing a deal here that you hoped to see, try giving the local business a call and see if they're offering any deals that they haven't yet promoted. If they weren't planning on offering anything, your very inquire could inspire them to change their minds.