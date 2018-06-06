Pride Month is here, and there are as many ways to celebrate as there are people to celebrate it. While fashion fans have a entire slew of charitable items to shop, beauty lovers have taken to YouTube to show their support. The LGBTQ Pride Months makeup tutorials will take your look to the next level, and they're pretty darn easy to recreate.

As many of you probably already know, the rainbow flag is associated with the LGBTQ right movement. Each color stands for different aspects of life. Red is for life itself, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and peace, and purple for spirit. Many beauty lovers have transformed the flag into makeup tutorials for Pride Month.

Although she wasn't the first or last person to create the look, Nikkie Tutorials took social media by storm with her rainbow brows. She used different Kat Von D Beauty brow colors to create a, well, rainbow of colors across her forehead.

She's not the only one to go a little more colorful with her makeup in honor of Pride Month, either. Believe it or not, some of these looks are super easy to recreate. Not to mention that you probably already have everything you need hiding in your makeup bag.

No matter how bold of subtle that you're looking to go with your rainbow makeup, there's a tutorial for you. Because not everyone wants to wear their color on their brows. People are taking advantage of shadows, highlighters, and even lipsticks to show their pride. Heck, some people even got ready for Pride Month with a brand new hairstyle.

Pride Month is happening al month long, so you have plenty of time to perfect these different beauty creations. Of course, there's no saying that you can wear these throughout the entire summer, either.

1. Colorful Lids

Valery_vision on YouTube

If you're looking to fit all the colors of the rainbow onto one lid, this is the tutorial for you. The color-blocked style is a bit different than the typical blended look, but it definitely is worth a try. Not to mention that the little bit of sparkle goes a long way.

2. Soft & Subtle Liner

Cammie Scott on YouTube

Not looking to go that bright? No problem. This pastel rainbow liner is super easy to create. Just paint on some white liner, dab some shadows on top, and you'll be good to go. Honestly, you could wear this look for just about any occasion.

3. Rainbow Brows

NikkieTutorials on YouTube

When fans asked Nikkie Tutorials to do her brow routine on camera, she did them one better with rainbow brows. The YouTuber used all the different pomades from Kat Von D Beauty's brow collection to get the look, and it turned out pretty freaking epic.

4. Colorful Lips

Taylor Pettitt on YouTube

It truly doesn't get better than this. The tutorial shows you how to use the Anastasia Beverly Hills mixing palette and a few singles to get a whole lot of rainbow on you lips. The only downside is that your only option will be to kiss and tell.

5. Full Face Of Rainbow

Jaclyn Hill on YouTube

Nothing like a full face of rainbow to get ready for Pride Month. Jaclyn Hill does rainbow eyeshadow, holographic lips, and rainbow highlighter. Because there's no better time to go a little above and beyond.

6. Neon Lids

Princess Bellaaa on YouTube

Not everything have to be able literal rainbows. Rainbow colors are just as prideful. This color-blocked look pairs perfectly with an unconventional lip, but would look just as pretty with a neutral too.

7. Glitter Lips

ElectraSnow on YouTube

This is the perfect time to play around with some glitter. Believe it or not, this isn't that hard to create. All you have to do is layer on some glitter from outer to inner lips.

These beauty creations are almost too good. But don't forget that the best way to celebrate is just by being you.