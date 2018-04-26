7 Surprisingly Common Personality Disorders That Are Hardest To Spot

"The most difficult personality disorder to identify in others, and in oneself, is Avoidant Personality Disorder (APD)," clinical psychologist Forrest Talley tells Bustle. He says this is a disorder marked by avoidance of social activities due to fear of rejection, as well as pronounced anxiety around the issue of being embarrassed through interaction with others, a lack of friendships, shyness, and a sense of intense loneliness.

The problem is, these symptoms are similar to emotions almost everyone feels and experiences to one degree or another, so it can make the disorder harder to spot. "Keep in mind that every personality disorder occurs along a continuum," Talley says. "They are simply an extreme example of a personality type, which may be perfectly normal in its mild form. As the features of that particular personality type are accentuated, however, it becomes unhealthy and is then labeled as a 'Personality Disorder.'"

It can make pretty much every personality disorder difficult to identify, but "APD is particularly difficult because so many people tend to be introverts," he says. "Consequently it is difficult to distinguish someone who is simply an introvert from one who fits the diagnosis of APD." The main difference, according to Talley, is that someone with APD will likely want to have close relationships, but will not act to try and make friendships, and this can cause them pain.

If APD is diagnosed, keep in mind that it is possible to move past the feelings of loneliness and shyness. As Talley says, "There are effective ways to help such individuals break out of their self-imposed prisons: social skills training, coping skills to deal with the anxiety, group therapy to expose them to safe social interaction, and in some cases a short-term course of medication to take the edge off of their anxiety."