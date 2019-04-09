7 Weird Ways The Moon Can Affect Your Mood

People have been linking the moon to changes in our mood and behavior since probably the beginning of time. In the past, studies have found links between the lunar cycle and the number of psychiatric emergencies. But can the moon really affect your mood and behavior? According to some research and experts, it's possible.

"Human beings have a deep and ancient connection to the moon," Kristen Rice, founder of Raw & Ritual, tells Bustle. "In [the past], full moons were times of social activity while under the darkness of the new moon, we would go inward and stay in our homes to reflect. Now that we're in a modern society, we don’t need the moon’s light to gather. But our innate, intuitive, evolutionary system is still wired to follow the cycles of the moon." If you ever notice yourself being more sociable during full moons and more of a hermit during new moons, that's why.

According to Rice, the moon's energy also amplifies our emotions. Think of it like the changing tides, she says. When it's full, it can bring all of your emotions to the surface. When it's a new moon, it's time to be more calm and reflective. "So don’t blame the moon for all your feels, thank it for bringing everything up to the surface," Rice says. "It’s only when our feelings rise up that they can move out of us."

Here are some weird ways the moon can affect your mood, according experts.

1. A Full Moon Can Make You More Prone To Violent Behavior Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Police and others who track violent crime, serial killers, etc. believe that full moons may trigger more violence than at any other time of the month," spiritual counselor Davida Rappaport, tells Bustle. In fact, a report published by the National Crimincal Justice Reference Service looked at police records in Florida that spanned over a five year period. As it was found, there was an increase in homicide and aggravated assault cases around the full moon. Depending on the individual's personality, astrological chart, and the moon itself, Rappaport believes someone with violent tendencies may be unable to control their behavior. More research needs to be done in order to say that the moon causes violent behavior, but researchers have found links.

2. A Full Moon Can Lead To A Lack Of Sleep, Which Can Then Affect Your Mood Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "The moon may or may not make some of us crazy and behave erratically in an inexplicable way, but it can affect of sleep," Serena Poon, reiki master and practioner, tells Bustle. "And for some of us, the lack of adequate, restful sleep can definitely affect our mood and behavior." A 2013 study published in the journal Current Biology found that sleep can be significantly affected by lunar phases. Participants in the study experienced sleep disruptions and spent less time in the deepest phase of sleep during a full moon. They also slept less and reported to having the lowest quality of sleep during these times. The interesting thing is, participants were in a controlled environment the entire time and didn't know what time it was. According to researchers, the reason behind why there's a correlation is still pretty much a mystery. However, they theorize that our internal biological rhythms may be linked to the moon's cycle.

3. A New Moon Can Make You Feel More Introspective Hannah Burton/Bustle "During the new moon, the moon isn’t visible in the sky. There's no light, which means the energy available to us is low," astrologer Kristen Fletcher, tells Bustle. "People often report feeling tired during a new moon and naturally crave turning inward." They tend to become more self-reflective at this time. If you're looking to make a fresh start, the new moon is a great time to think about what you want in your life and set intentions to get it.

4. The First Half Of The Lunar Cycle Can Make You Feel More Motivated Andrew Zaeh for Bustle The new moon is all about setting goals and intentions. As the moon grows in the first half of its cycle, you may notice an increase in energy and motivation. "During this growth, or waxing phase, people will intuitively start new projects, take action, and refine," Fletcher says. "The moment the moon begins increasing in size, we can feel a sense of renewal and possibility."

5. A Full Moon Can Make You Feel More Anxious Ashley Batz/Bustle The full moon is a big deal because it brings with it a lot of energy. "Because of its intensity, it can make us feel anxious, manic, and emotional," Carrie Pitzulo, Ph.D., founder of Ancient Magic, Modern Living, tells Bustle. The full moon can also intensify your dreams or nightmares, which can leave you feeling more anxious.

6. A Waning Moon Can Make You Feel Like You Need To Slow Down Andrew Zaeh for Bustle As the moon starts to wane, you may feel like you need to slow down. "Energetically, it's a good time to think about what to let go of in your life, or what's coming to a close," Pitzulo says.