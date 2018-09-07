You know what's amazing? Pumpkin-flavored stuff. You know what's not amazing? Constipation. If your body is like, "Meh, no," when it comes to eating dairy — but you still want to enjoy all the best pumpkin eats and drinks of the season — then these eight dairy-free pumpkin flavored things for fall 2018 will satisfy your craving without making giving you the gurglies. A win for lactose-intolerant people everywhere!

In general, you'll find more dairy-free foods in grocery stores these days, probably because manufacturers woke up one day and realized that dairy-sensitive people like to enjoy the same foods as their counterparts but, you know, without the stomach cramps afterward. Just look at Reddi-Wip's non-dairy almond and coconut milk whipped toppings — dairy-free, gluten-free, flatulence-free (and delicious when consumed straight from the can, or so I've been told). The same can be said for other dairy-free desserts, like Halo Top's line of vegan (and soy-free!) ice creams, BOM BOM's Fully Baked hemp milk alcohol, vodka ice pops, and dairy-free Haagen-Dazs. I'm not drooling. You're drooling.

'Tis the season for all things pumpkin, and nobody forgot about the dairy-free foodies. You can still nibble on the season's best eats. These eight tasty items will give you all the fall feels without compromising your digestion. Enjoy!

1 Pumpkin Spice Granola Amazon Sticky Nosh granola is all-natural, allergen-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and paleo, if that floats your boat. That means no dairy. Those aren't nuts, either. They're tigernuts, which are actually a root vegetable with a nut-like flavor. The best part? It's bursting with pumpkin spice flavor.

2 Pumpkin Spice "Cheezecake" Courtesy of Daiya Cheesecake is so decadent and satisfying, until it his the stomach of someone with dairy sensitivities. Then it's just all kinds of awful. Thankfully, Daiya is coming to the rescue. The leading maker of plant-based foods confirms to Bustle they'll be bringing back their dairy-free pumpkin spice "cheezecake" for a limited time. The cake boasts warm hints of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, all held together by a crumbly gluten-free artisanal crust. Yes please.

3 Pumpkin Spice Oat Bars Courtesy of Bobo's If you're dairy-free and you're not eating Bobo's oat bars, you're missing out. They're vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and soy-free. Bobo's tells Bustle they'll be selling a limited edition pumpkin spice bar, made with whole grain rolled oats and swirling with cinnamon and nutmeg. And guys? These flavors are part of their normal selection, but they also have apple pie oat bars and maple pecan, which totes get me in an autumn mood. Just wanted to throw that out there.

4 Pumpkin Spice Nog Courtesy of Good Karma This stuff's got the rich, creamy texture you're used to but is entirely plant-based. According to a review on Olive the Thyme Kitchen, you'll quickly notice hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cardamom, and anise star — all the flavors that make the original drink so delicious. As a bonus, when you buy Good Karma's nog, they'll donate to a good cause. Win.

5 Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage Amazon If it comes from Trader Joe's, you know it's going to be good. Almond milk is a lifesaver for dairy-sensitive people, and this is pumpkin flavored, and I suspect it will taste amazing with cereal. Dare I suggest... pumpkin spice Frosted Flakes?

6 Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Califia Farms Thirsty? It's always a good time for cold brew. This latte beverage is made with almond milk, so you can drink up worry-free. Plus, according to the site, it's made with non-genetically engineered almonds, it's soy-free and gluten-free, and it's 100 percent Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, which means that it respects "environmental, social, and economic sustainability," according to the Rainforest Alliance.

7 Pumpkin Spice Coconut Oil Coconut Oil Creations Open a jar and you're immediately hit with the aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. You can use this in coffee, tea, smoothies, oatmeal, warm milk, or for any of your baking needs.