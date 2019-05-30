The twinning energy of the June 3, 2019 Gemini new moon offers new opportunities for those who are ready to embrace transformation. "With this potent Gemini energy, we have the chance to make important changes in our lives," Cafe Astrology noted. This makes the Gemini new moon an ideal time to manifest, which means you're going to need some meditations for the June 2019 new moon. If you're new to meditation and manifesting, it's not just something reserved for new age-y people who burn sage and chant mantras while wearing loose-fitting tunics. And it actually works.

In 2018, made a manifestation a list myself when everything in my life was going sideways, and I meditated in front of it every day. While I still had a difficult year, when I pulled the list out at the end of 2018 all but one thing on my list had happened. Now, I'm a believer. The June 2019 new moon in Gemini is an ideal time to make your own manifestation list and start a meditation practice or up your current meditation game.

"The new moon in Gemini cycle presents opportunities to commit to personal goals that express the positive energies of the sign of the twins," Cafe Astrology explained. If you want to harness the energy of the twins, these eight meditations for the June 2019 new moon can help you get started.

1. New Moon Meditation For Manifesting Your Dreams Bringing Balance Back on YouTube An important part of manifesting is visualizing what you want to bring into your life and focusing on how it will make you feel versus the thing itself. This mediation from Kat Beck will guide you through the steps of manifestation so you can start operating from a place of abundance.

2. New Moon Sacral Chakra Guided Meditation YouTube Explore your sacral chakra with this new moon chakra mediation. Designed to help you discern what you most desire, this meditation will help you get clear about what you actually want to invite into your life for the second half of 2019.

3. Twin Flame Meditation To Manifest Your True Love Binaural Meditation Music on YouTube If you're looking to bring more love into your live, this meditation music is designed to promote positive change and help you manifest your twin flame. The best part about this meditation is that it's just music. You can play it when you go to bed, or just sit quietly and get lost in the soothing sounds.

4. New Moon Meditation For Release ARTH Reiki on YouTube Before you can welcome new things into your life, you have to create space by ridding yourself of feelings and emotions that longer serve you. This new moon meditation is designed to help you release everything dark and twisty so you can welcome in all that's bright and shiny during the June 2019 new moon.

5. New Moon Peace Meditation We Love Mass Meditation on YouTube If you've been feeling hella bajiggity lately, and you want to calm down, this new moon meditation is all about peace. Settle your mind, body, and spirit so you can head into the second half of 2019 with a clear head and full heart.

6. Throat Chakra Guided Meditation Jason Stephenson - Sleep Meditation Music on YouTube Because the June 2019 new moon in Gemini is encouraging authentic communication, it's important to make sure your throat chakra is open. Try this guided meditation designed to clear the cobwebs from your throat chakra so you can better speak your truth.

7. Meditation To Prepare For Important Communication Jillian Pransky | Yoga on YouTube If you need to have a difficult conversation with someone, or you're giving a presentation that's causing you anxiety, this is the meditation for you. Designed to help you communicate more clearly, this meditation will ground and relax you so you can focus on the task at hand.