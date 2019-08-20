Ah, the fall. The days start getting shorter, the afternoons a little darker, and the winds a little colder. Halloween looms and along with the cozy scarves, warm lattés, and crunching leaves, comes scary movie season. If you're a horror fan, it's a great time to head to the movies. The scary movies coming out in Fall 2019 run the gamut in theme and narrative — the one thing they have in common is that they all want to make you look over your shoulder after you leave the theater.

Sure, horror movies make their debut year round. So far in 2019, notable releases like Us, Pet Sematary, Brightburn, and Midsommar, have creeped out audiences. But there's so much more to come before the new year.

On this list, you'll find a couple of movies that aren't even classified as horror films. Movies like Robert Eggers's The Lighthouse and the standalone Joker tale featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the Gotham menace may not have a lot of jump scares or blood and guts, but they still look creepy and ominous in their own way.

Others, like It Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep, and The Lodge seem like good fits for the horror genre. Depraved and Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell promise to be nauseatingly gory, while the Zombieland sequel throws in a bit of a comedy edge. Here are eight scary movies hitting theaters over the next few months.

1. 'It Chapter Two' (Sept. 6) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The Losers Club of Derry, Maine have grown up and moved out of town, but they made a vow all of those years ago, and now Pennywise the killer clown has come calling again. It Chapter Two brings Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, and others into the fold to fight off the seriously creepy clown played by Bill Skarsgård. The younger versions of their characters will still show up in flashbacks.

2. 'Depraved' (Sept. 13) Rapid Trailer on YouTube Stand back, Victor Frankenstein. Depraved tells the story of an Army surgeon suffering from severe PTSD who builds a man out of discarded body parts. Mary Shelley's legacy lives on in a modern setting.

3. '3 From Hell' (Sept. 20) Saban Films on YouTube 3 From Hell marks Rob Zombie's followup to his 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses and its 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects. But the trailer leads with jump scares, keeping the plot a mystery. What we do know is that, along with Zombie himself, the film stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, Danny Trejo and Sid Haig.

4. 'Joker' (Oct. 4) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube He's been memorably played by Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, and now Joaquin Phoenix fills the role of the unhinged Batman villain in this extremely dark and gritty-looking version of his origin story. In this take, Arthur Fleck, a failed standup comedian, turns to a life of crime and terror.

5. 'Zombieland: Double Tap' (Oct. 18) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone return 10 years after the original Zombieland became a cult classic. The zombie killers face off against a newly evolved race of zombies while trying to work through their own issues as a nontraditional familial unit.

6. 'The Lighthouse' (Oct 18) A24 on YouTube Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star in this highly stylized, scary drama from The Witch director Robert Eggers. From the look of the trailer, the pair appear to work at a lighthouse on a remote island, yet the isolation begins to unravel their minds. There's also an octopus of some kind thrown in for good measure.

7. 'Doctor Sleep' (Nov. 8) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Danny Torrance from The Shining is all grown up and played by Ewan McGregor in this sequel to Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror classic. Based on Stephen King's sequel novel, Doctor Sleep finds Dan trying to protect a little girl with similar ability from a cult that targets children with psychic powers.