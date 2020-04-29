9 Beauty Products Kate Middleton Uses So You Can Feel Like Royalty Too
It's safe to say that Kate Middleton is incredibly influential when it comes to fashion and beauty. If she wears a Breton top, we pull on some stripes. If she styles up trainers, we reach out for ours. And as someone in the public eye, her beauty choices are equally studied and emulated, be it her wedding day choice or her day-to-day makeup. And while there's no doubt she will have access to the best experts around, we know of some of the beauty products Kate Middleton uses, which you too can pick up to feel like royalty yourself.
A word of caution: it is notoriously difficult to learn the exact products (be it skincare or makeup) that the Duchess uses. Unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle – but that's another story given her acting past. The royals family tends to keep quiet on these matters in order to avoid endorsing specific brands or showing a preference. Because of this, speculation, hearsay, and a small number of fan sightings have informed many of the lists that explore her all-time favourite beauty products.
I have picked 9 of the most reliable – from Bobbi Brown foundation to the Trilogy Rosehip Oil – and apologise in advance if this list bankrupts you. Let's face it, who wouldn't like to share a beauty routine with Kate?
A dreamy night oil
Not only is Kate a fan of this 100% natural overnight oil, but so is Meghan Markle, apparently. Brand founder Leila Aalam, told Harpers Bazaar that, “Our source at the palace confirms that they gave Kate the Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is regularly replenished on her dressing table. It was then reported that Kate was giving product to Meghan to use too, and now they both receive regular supplies.” The oil contains 14 plant oils and is free from parabens, sulphates, and silicones.
A silky lip gloss
Much of Kate's must-have product list relies on inside sources and hearsay, but this one was actually spotted on The Duchess' person at Wimbledon in 2019. Kate topped up with a spot of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector, which from personal experience, I can promise is royalty-worthy. It smells beautiful, offers a sheer wash of colour, and is the least sticky gloss formula in the 'biz.
An iconic palette
This one is notably unconfirmed by any royal sources or the brand, but numerous publications have in the past reported that Kate is a fan of the original Naked palette by Urban Decay. Sadly, it was discontinued in early 2019, but their Naked Reloaded Palette is the most similar and still a must for eyeshadow-a-holics.
A beloved rosehip oil
Kate is clearly a fan of oil formulas, as it's reported she has always used the Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil on her skin. The brand even makes the claim on their website, quoting several outlets who have shared the news. Rosehip oil is known to soothe and nourish skin, and this one sells once every 20 seconds.
A high street classic
Kate was once spotted in London purchasing a £5.10 jar of the Nivea Visage Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream. Sadly, the product no longer appears to be available, but who can go wrong with a tub of the classic creme at £1.99?!
A shimmery highlighter
Kate Middleton did her own makeup on her wedding day nine years ago, but she received "makeup artistry assistance" from Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin. This Shimmer Brick by the brand is said to be one of The Duchess' favourites.
An understated nail polish
We all know that The Queen is said to be a fan of Essie's Ballet Slippers nail polish, but Kate Middleton? Her manicurist Marina Sandoval told The Daily Mail that she painted a combination of Essie Allure and Bourjois Rose Lounge on her wedding day for subtle class.
A velvety foundation
Another rumoured favourite, many publications, including Woman & Home, have said before that Kate tends to reach for the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation. Unfortunately, this formula seems to no longer be around, but this one looks most similar for a flawless, lightweight finish:
An award-winning tinted moisturiser
On days when The Duchess wants to keep things light? Apparently, she likes the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, which is already a bestseller in the beauty industry. Kate was once spotted picking this up in Sloane Square.
