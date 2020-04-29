It's safe to say that Kate Middleton is incredibly influential when it comes to fashion and beauty. If she wears a Breton top, we pull on some stripes. If she styles up trainers, we reach out for ours. And as someone in the public eye, her beauty choices are equally studied and emulated, be it her wedding day choice or her day-to-day makeup. And while there's no doubt she will have access to the best experts around, we know of some of the beauty products Kate Middleton uses, which you too can pick up to feel like royalty yourself.

A word of caution: it is notoriously difficult to learn the exact products (be it skincare or makeup) that the Duchess uses. Unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle – but that's another story given her acting past. The royals family tends to keep quiet on these matters in order to avoid endorsing specific brands or showing a preference. Because of this, speculation, hearsay, and a small number of fan sightings have informed many of the lists that explore her all-time favourite beauty products.

I have picked 9 of the most reliable – from Bobbi Brown foundation to the Trilogy Rosehip Oil – and apologise in advance if this list bankrupts you. Let's face it, who wouldn't like to share a beauty routine with Kate?

A dreamy night oil Not only is Kate a fan of this 100% natural overnight oil, but so is Meghan Markle, apparently. Brand founder Leila Aalam, told Harpers Bazaar that, “Our source at the palace confirms that they gave Kate the Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is regularly replenished on her dressing table. It was then reported that Kate was giving product to Meghan to use too, and now they both receive regular supplies.” The oil contains 14 plant oils and is free from parabens, sulphates, and silicones. Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir £47 | Beuti Skincare

A silky lip gloss Much of Kate's must-have product list relies on inside sources and hearsay, but this one was actually spotted on The Duchess' person at Wimbledon in 2019. Kate topped up with a spot of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector, which from personal experience, I can promise is royalty-worthy. It smells beautiful, offers a sheer wash of colour, and is the least sticky gloss formula in the 'biz. Natural Lip Perfector £18.50 | Clarins

An iconic palette This one is notably unconfirmed by any royal sources or the brand, but numerous publications have in the past reported that Kate is a fan of the original Naked palette by Urban Decay. Sadly, it was discontinued in early 2019, but their Naked Reloaded Palette is the most similar and still a must for eyeshadow-a-holics. Naked Reloaded Palette £39 | Urban Decay

A high street classic Kate was once spotted in London purchasing a £5.10 jar of the Nivea Visage Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream. Sadly, the product no longer appears to be available, but who can go wrong with a tub of the classic creme at £1.99?! NIVEA Creme £1.99 | Superdrug

A velvety foundation Another rumoured favourite, many publications, including Woman & Home, have said before that Kate tends to reach for the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation. Unfortunately, this formula seems to no longer be around, but this one looks most similar for a flawless, lightweight finish: Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 £32 | Bobbi Brown