After a bit of a rocky start, Amazon Prime Day 2018 is now back in action, bringing Prime members stellar deals on everything from cookware to electronics to beauty must-haves. Personally, though, my favorite way to spend this blessed, wallet-friendly holiday is by shopping for the best sex toy deals on Amazon Prime Day — because what better way to spend your money than by indulging in a new product to bring you pleasure?

Whether you're single or taken, masturbation is a healthy and normal part of any sex life, and using sex toys can seriously enhance your solo sessions. That's not to mention the many ways introducing sex toys into partnered sex can amplify the experience for both you and your partner. "There's this fear that sex toys are making people less into each other, that they're too mechanical etc., but they actually improve sex, make people want to be with each other, and can connect you over long distances," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle.

Long story short? There's pretty much no reason *not* to buy yourself a few pretty new sex toys. If you want to expand your sex toy collection but don't want to break the bank, here are nine sex toys you can snag for a great price on Amazon Prime Day.

1 LELO Smart Wand LELO Smart Wand $145 Amazon Buy Now While LELO's Smart Wand usually sells for $199, the price is slashed down to just $145 if you buy it through Amazon Prime today — an amazing price for this sleek, cordless all-over body massager.

2 LELO Luna Beads Noir Amazon Luna Beads Noir $41 Amazon Buy Now These weighted vaginal beads from LELO — which typically retail for $59 — are on sale for just $41 today, which is a steal considering that they do double duty where pleasure is concerned. While inserted, the Luna Beads gently vibrate with your body's movements, which can be used as a means of foreplay or over time as a way to strengthen your orgasms.

3 Shibari Mini Halo Wireless Power Wand Massager Amazon Shibari Mini Halo Wireless Power Wand Massager $30 Amazon Buy Now This compact and cute wand-style vibrator from Shibari is marked down from $52 to $30 in honor of Prime Day, and is the perfect toy to add to your collection if you're looking for something small but mighty. It has 20 vibration patterns and eight speeds, plus a flexible, bendable neck so you can get the tingly vibrations all up in there.

4 LELO Lily 2 Amazon LELO Lily 2 $106 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for a unique sex toy that can stimulate all your senses, the LELO Lily 2 is a great buy. This petite toy is the world's first scented vibrator — yes, you read that right — and is marked down from $139 to only $106 on Amazon Prime if you get it in 'plum' (which is described as a Bordeaux and Chocolat scent).

5 IMO Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring Amazon IMO Vibrating Cock Ring $26 Amazon Buy Now This waterproof, vibrating cock ring from IMO is only $26 on Amazon Prime today, meaning it can fit into almost any budget. Plus, it can be used as a mini G-spot massager as well as a cock ring, so it's both versatile and affordable.

6 LELO Sona Cruise Amazon Sona Cruise $97 Amazon Buy Now If you're an oral-lover who's in the market for a new toy, take advantage of this great deal on the Sona Cruise from LELO (marked down from $179 to only $97!). It uses "sonic pulses" instead of vibrations to mimic the sensation of oral sex, and has eight pleasure settings to choose from.

7 Jimmyjane Pure UV Sanitizing Mood Light + Form 2 Vibrator Amazon Pure UV Sanitizing Mood Light + Form 2 Vibrator $179 Amazon Buy Now If you want to get the most bang for your buck, look no further than this sweet package deal from Jimmyjane: it comes with the Form 2 vibrator, an aesthetically pleasing pod that both sanitizes and charges the toy, plus a bottle of toy cleaner and massaging moisturizer. While this combo deal is typically $200, you can save $20 by buying it through Amazon Prime today.

8 LELO Mia 2 Mia 2 $64 Amazon Buy Now For any newbies to the sex toy world, this cute and discreet lipstick-style vibrator from LELO is a great starter toy. The Mia 2 — which has a sculpted tip for targeted pleasure — is normally $85, but you can snag it for only $64 on Amazon Prime Today.