As someone who's been writing about sex and relationships for years, I feel confident saying that vibrators — and sex toys in general — are definitely having something of a moment right now. Gone are the days when vibrators were merely thought of as something that horny, sexless women hid away under their beds: now, it seems like everyone is growing more and more aware of how using vibrators can improve your sex life, both solo and with a partner.

"For years, vibrators were positioned as solitary devices, essentially as something women used when a man wasn't available/if they didn't have a partner," Stephanie Alys, co-founder and Chief Pleasure Officer of MysteryVibe, tells Bustle. "I suspect much of that thinking came from the fact that men not only dominated the media, they dominated the production of pleasure products. For that generation the idea that the man alone can not get a woman to orgasm was ego-threatening. That's starting to change."

With more women in charge, we're seeing a serious shift in how pleasure and pleasure products are viewed and talked about by the masses. But just in case you need anymore convincing to head to a sex toy store ASAP, here are three facts about vibrators from the 2018 SKYN Condoms Millennial Sex Survey that prove a good vibe (or two, or three...) is definitely worth the investment, regardless of your relationship status.

1 Vibrator Use Among Women Is On The Rise Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Since last year's Millennial Sex Survey, vibrator use among women has increased by a whopping 23 percent, meaning more women than ever are putting their pleasure first instead of letting female orgasm be nothing but an "added bonus" during partnered (hetero) sex. "Most women aren't having regular orgasms — with their male partners, at least — and are getting more vocal about demanding equality," Alys says. "Similar studies have shown that the orgasm gap is even wider than the pay gap. Men have roughly three orgasms for each one had by their female partner!"

2 2/3 Of Couples Use Vibrators Together Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you think you don't need a vibrator because you have a partner, you might want to reconsider: the SKYN survey found that 66 percent of millennials in relationships said they incorporate vibrators when in bed with their partner. Because if you can use couples sex toys to enhance both your own and your partner's pleasure, why wouldn't you? "[MysteryVibe's] Crescendo has, from the beginning, been designed as a device for couples," Alys says. "Certainly, it works tremendously well without a partner, but we wanted to build a product that would increase communication and pleasure. Something that would be seen as a must-have for better sex. No chef has their ego threatened by a KitchenAid mixer or sous vide cooker — why are we so hesitant about bringing tech to the bedroom?"