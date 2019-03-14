A brand new Avengers: Endgame trailer came out on Thursday morning and, as always, Marvel were were ready fans to go through it with a fine-tooth comb to spot clues. Unfortunately, the latest trailer includes a lot of old footage from Marvel movies past to establish stakes and set the tone rather. But there are some clues in the Avengers: Endgame trailer that hint at what fans can expect from the fourth Avengers movie, out Apr. 26, which will pick up where Infinity War left off.

Maybe the biggest takeaway from the first trailer is the fact that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ditches his beard for the next Avengers movie. Otherwise, it just established that our heroes were still dealing with the aftermath of the snap. While the new trailer doesn't spell everything out, it does incorporate some of the events that have unfolded in the MCU in the movies that came out after Infinity War: Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel. Both Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) do appear in the new End Game trailer after being absent from the first, hinting that the superheroes who weren't involved in the giant battle in Wakanda will play a big part in the clean up.

A few other big reveals come out in the new trailer, too. Did you catch all of these clues?

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

1 Iron Man Makes It Back To Earth Marvel Studios/YouTube Despite seemingly losing all hope while stranded in his spaceship, the Endgame trailer eventually shows that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) makes it back to Earth to fight alongside the Avengers.

2 Time Jumps Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) goes through quite the hair journey in the trailer, which suggests that months — or maybe even years — could pass before the Avengers actually undo Thanos's damage.

3 Clint Barton Returns Marvel Studios/YouTube Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) went to Japan to possibly become his comic book alter ego, Ronin, but the Endgame trailer shows that he's back with the rest of the team in the new movie.

4 Scott Lang Has No Idea What Happened Marvel Studios/YouTube In true Scott Lang fashion, he seems to have no clue what went down on Earth while he was trapped in the Quantum Realm, as shown in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

5 Hawkeye Teaches His Successor, Kate Marvel Studios/YouTube Some fans believe the new trailer shows Kate, who carries the Hawkeye mantle in the comics.

6 The New Suits Are For The Quantum Realm Marvel Studios/YouTube The full Avengers team sports super sleek new suits in an epic scene from the new trailer, and they look just like the Quantum Realm suit that Hank Pym wears in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

7 The Long-Serving Avengers Will Be Reminded Of Their Darkest Days Marvel Studios/YouTube The trailer flashbacks to some of the main Avengers' saddest movie moments — particularly Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. These three could be in big trouble.

8 Captain Marvel & Thor Make A Powerful Duo Marvel Studios/YouTube So many fans on Twitter are screaming about Thor and Captain Marvel — showed at the very end of the trailer — comprising one intimidating tag team.