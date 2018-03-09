9 Common Habits Of Couples Who Remain Faithful To Each Other

Infidelity can be a major concern for any couple. After all, nobody wants to get cheated on. While there are ways to cheat-proof your relationship, some couples just seem to have it all figured out. According to relationship experts, couples who don't cheat tend to have similar habits.

"They ... do little, nice things for each other everyday, so they both feel important and cared for in the relationship, they do things that make their partner happy, and they like spending quality time together talking and communicating about life," relationship counselor, Heidi McBain, MA, LMFT, tells Bustle. Couples who stay faithful to each other have a relationship that's based on a deep friendship.

In contrast, couples who experience cheating tend to be the complete opposite. "They tend to be explorative, retaliative, and one partner can portray entitlement above the other," Jim Antonsen, matchmaker and Co-founder of LuvBiz Chicago, tells Bustle. "This can lead to feelings of resentment and betrayal." There's a lot of change required for these kinds of couples to work. And while it's completely possible to come back from infidelity, it can be challenging, and not worth it to some people.

Having open communication and a good foundation of friendship are just two things faithful couples have in common. According to experts, here are a few others.