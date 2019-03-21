Congratulations: we finally made it out of winter. As of March 20, spring has officially begun, and even though the temperatures in many places aren't too warm just yet, the end of winter days are still a reason to celebrate. And what better way to rein in the new season than by getting excited for all the amazing new shows and movies coming out in spring 2019? There are a ton of highly-anticipated projects headed to the big and small screens in the coming months, and Bustle's Entertainment editors have picked out their favorites of the bunch in the list below.

From the return of one of TV's most popular series (talking about you, Game of Thrones) to a comedy film starring two of Hollywood's funniest female actors, the content being released this spring is seriously exciting. Get ready to spend all your free time over the next three months either in the movie theater or on your couch at home, because there's no shortage of great stuff coming our way. Here are nine particularly noteworthy movies and shows to have on your radar as you look towards the spring season, courtesy of the Bustle team.

'The Act' (All Spring) Hulu on YouTube How To Watch: Hulu "This anthology series focuses on the tragic true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her late mother Dee Dee. The details are as wild as they are heartbreaking, but actors Joey King and Patricia Arquette give the performance their all. And considering all the buzz HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest (a documentary about the same topic) received back in 2017, The Act is guaranteed to spark plenty of conversations, too." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'Barry' Season 2 (Mar. 31) HBO on YouTube How To Watch: HBO "Even a professional TV watcher like me managed to miss the premiere of Barry last season amid so many spring TV shows, so you're forgiven if you're not yet a fan of Bill Hader's breakout HBO show. But you'll be a quick convert to this half-hour comedy thriller, which stars Hader as a professional assassin who decides he wants to pursue acting and leave his full-time commitment to killing people behind. It's dark, it's funny, it has Henry Winkler (!) and a killer soundtrack to boot. Plus, at just eight half-hour episodes in Season 1, it's a quick marathon to catch up on before Season 2." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

'Fosse/Verdon' (Apr. 9) FX Networks on YouTube How To Watch: FX "Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell star as Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse in this FX miniseries about the Broadway legends. The highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon will dramatize the married couple's intense working partnership — as well as their romantic relationship off-stage. And the miniseries has its own behind-the-scenes connections to Broadway as well: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dear Evan Hanson writer Steven Levenson, and Hamilton director Thomas Kail are executive producers." — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor

'The Bold Type' Season 3 (Apr. 9) Rotten Tomatoes TV on YouTube How To Watch: Freeform "The Bold Type is the perfect stand-in for anyone who grew up loving Sex and the City, but now wants a more modern perspective. It’s a fun, empowering, sex positive look at millennial women, but with a realistic shoe budget. And though it can at times be trite, it touches on a lot of timely issues that need the space to be explored on-screen." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 (Apr. 14) GameofThrones on YouTube How To Watch: HBO "I’ve waited so long for this moment, and the time has finally come. Four of the six final episodes are over and hour long, so buckle up for a heck of a lot of drama and DRAGONS!" — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

'Fast Color' (Apr. 19) ONE Media on YouTube How To Watch: In Theaters "Everything about Fast Color is exciting. It stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman who returns home after a long time of being on the run. She left her young daughter because she has superhuman abilities that make her a target, and now that she's back, she finds that her daughter also has powers too. The movie looks like a fresh take on a dystopian story, grounded in a mother-daughter relationship, complimented by simple special effects that don't overwhelm. It's also directed by a woman, Julia Hart, and has a killer cast. Like I said, everything about this movie makes it a must-see this spring. I can't wait." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Gentleman Jack' (Apr. 22) HBO on YouTube How To Watch: HBO "It seems like ages away, but on April 22, Gentleman Jack is coming to HBO, written and directed by Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright. Set in 1832 England, the series is inspired by the true story of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), who left coded journals about her attempt to save her family's home and fortunes — by possibly taking a wife, which is pretty notable for the time period. It sounds like Downton Abbey meets The Favourite and I am here for all of it. It also stars Gemma Whelan, and it will nice to be able to keep watching her onscreen as Game Of Thrones comes to an end." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'The Hustle' (May 10) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube How To Watch: In Theaters "From Ocean's 8 to Can You Ever Forgive Me?, women-who-con are a consistent personal interest of mine. So I'm ready for The Hustle, a gender-swapped remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that casts Anne Hathaway as a sophisticated, world-traveling fraudster and Rebel Wilson as her unpolished protege. A buddy comedy about women who exploit sexism for their own material gain? That is the mood for this spring." — Sage Young, Movies Editor