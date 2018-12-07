Today's world is full of so many beauty brands that it can be hard to keep up with who's launching what. The good side is that there are now plenty of products to suit any skin type and makeup preference. This week's new beauty and skincare products run the gamut from glittery lipsticks to stress-busting skincare and are guaranteed to enhance your Christmas.

There's a brand new lipgloss from the beauty mastermind that is Rihanna as well as an Instagram-friendly lip product from mega influencer Huda Kattan. Even Zara is getting in on the lip obsession with its brand new affordable beauty range. Eyes and brows are also a huge theme this week with the launch of a new sparkly eyeshadow palette and an unmissable set from Benefit.

And then there's the skincare. All of the above means you'll obviously need to be showing your lips some TLC. Enter Dr.PAWPAW's stackable lip scrub and balm. (Trust me, you'll never want to leave that one at home.) And if you've been feeling super tired over the past few months and feel as if your skin looks that way too, you'll love Disciple's innovative facial oil.

Here are some of the top launches the beauty industry has to offer this week.

1 Rihanna's Latest Lippy Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminiser £16 Harvey Nichols Rihanna first launched her non-sticky lipgloss in 2017 but has now welcomed a brand new shade into the fold. Fu$$y is a light pink that will make the perfect accompaniment to any bold eye looks this festive season.

2 The Best Form Of Lip Protection Dr.PAWPAW Scrub & Nourish £8.95 Lookfantastic This brand new stackable pot combines Dr.PAWPAW's award-winning lip balm with a sugar scrub. Both products are completely natural and cruelty-free and contain a blend of moisturising pawpaw, olive oil, and aloe vera.

3 The Perfect Christmas Look Iconic London Loose Pigment Palette £45 Cult Beauty Billed as the first loose powder palette in beauty industry existence, Iconic's six glittery eyeshadows will serve you well this Christmas. In fact, you can use each of the copper and golden shades anywhere on the skin.

4 Zara's New Line Zara Ultimatte Lipstick £9.99 Zara If you didn't have enough make-up brands to choose from, Zara has only gone and added itself to the must-have list. Lips are the focus of its first beauty launch. The Ultimatte lipsticks come in 12 highly pigmented matte shades. And if you prefer a liquid-based lipstick, there's some of those too.

5 The Thing To De-Stress Your Skin Disciple Skincare Good Skin Face Oil £21 Cult Beauty You've almost reached the end of the year but that doesn't mean you'll necessarily be feeling stress-free. If that's the case, try massaging a few drops of this into your skin both morning and night. Containing cucumber and turmeric oils, it's designed to help soothe any redness or breakouts.

6 A Set That's Too Good To Miss Glossier The Makeup Set £35 Glossier Glossier has just introduced a set featuring three of its most hyped products. There's the Lash Slick Mascara, the creamy Cloud Paint Cream Blusher (in six shades), and the famous Boy Brow (which comes in clear, brown, black, and blonde). And if you buy the set, you'll be saving yourself £8. Winning.

7 One For The Brave Huda Beauty Metallic Lipstick £18 Feelunique Ever seen an Instagram influencer don glittery lips and yearn for some of your very own? Well, now you can with Huda Beauty's sparkling limited edition shades. The bullet lipstick comes in pink, purple, and red and contains oils to keep your lips well nourished.

8 The Ultimate Relaxation Method Sanctuary Spa Rose Gold Radiance Liquid Gold Bath Elixir £12 Boots Sanctuary's new rose gold line includes everything you'll need for a relaxing bath. This bath elixir contains vitamins and rose flower water and is designed to fully nourish the skin. The range also features bath salts, a body oil, and body butter.

9 The Brow Perfector Benefit Super Natural Brows by Anna Saccone £49.50 Selfridges YouTuber and beauty expert Anna Saccone has teamed up with Benefit to curate her five favourite brow products. The resulting kit contains brow pencils in two shades and the brand's Foolproof Brow Powder to fill and define, and the 3D Browtones and High Brow Glow pencil to highlight and finish off. Buying the products separately would cost you over £100, so this deal is well worth the purchase for any eyebrow fanatic.