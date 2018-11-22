With all of the Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday sales floating around, it's easy to get caught up in the holiday madness. Though it's the time of year for giving to others, there's no reason why you can't treat yourself along the way. If you're looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, it may be the time to check out the Black Friday sex toy sales — and grab yourself something shiny and new.

Whether you're a seasoned sex toy user or a curious newbie, sex toys have so much to offer. "Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle, "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have the same experience as men have." But the truth is, good vibrators — and good sex toys generally — don't always come cheap. So you might want to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to grab some of the most luxurious and powerful sex toys out there — many at a steep discount. If you've got a toy that you've been dying to try, but it just felt a little too indulgent, you may be able to nab it on sale. Some of the Black Friday sex toy sales are offering high-end toys at 50 percent off or more, so it's worth having a look around and seeing what's out there.

If you need some inspiration to get you started, here are some of the best toys to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because a top-tier sex toy is something you can really be grateful for.

1 Crescendo By MysteryVibe Crescendo $149.99 $104.99 MysteryVibe The Crescendo by MysteryVibe is an adaptable, bendable toy that is totally luxurious. From the packaging to the toy itself — and, of course, the vibrations — the whole experience is a real treat. This Black Friday, grab it for a whopping 30 percent off and make yourself feel truly spoiled.

2 The Lioness Vibrator The Lioness Vibrator $229 $189 Lioness If you track everything from your steps to your sleep, why not your orgasms? The Lioness vibrator collects data on your arousal and pleasure, linking it to an app. It's fascinating to learn more about your orgasm and arousal patterns — and hopefully you can learn to have even better masturbation sessions in the future.

3 LELO Sona Cruise LELO SONA Cruise $179 $89.50 LELO Clit-sucking toys have definitely come into vogue in the last couple of years — and the SONA Cruise is one of the slickest around. Not only does it provide an incredible sensation, but because there's not as much direct contact on the clit you can use it again and again... and again and again.

4 Eva II From Dame Products Eva II $135 $121.50 Dame Products When it comes to wearable vibrators, the Eva II is one of the best around. This small but powerful vibe stays in place so it can be worn during penetration, give you some amazing clit vibrations during your romp.

5 Tenuto By MysteryVibe Tenuto $129.99 $104.99 MysteryVibe Wearable toys for people with penises are finally starting to evolve — and this Tenuto by MysteryVibe was so popular the first batch sold out. You can get a discount on Black Friday and pre-order one for a January delivery — so you can start the new year in style.

6 Novice Plug By b-vibe Novice Plug $130 $100 b-vibe Butt plugs can open you up to a whole new world of sensations, especially the luxury vibrating models from b-vibe. If you're curious, try them out a steep discount this Black Friday.

7 Indulge Me Pleasure Set By LELO Indulge Me Pleasure Set $179 $89.50 LELO This high-end pleasure set from LELO has a lot to offer, featuring the INTIMA Silk Blindfold, the TANTRA Feather Teaser, and the NOA Couples’ Massager. From teasing to getting down, there's something to enhance your experience every step of the way.

8 Le Wand Petit Le Wand Petite $135 $100 Le Wand Le Wand vibrators have been a firm favorite — for a very good reason. They offer a powerful clit vibration in a classic model. This Black Friday, pick up the smaller version — perfect for travel — at $35 off.