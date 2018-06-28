When summer's here, many of us start to feel a little friskier. Maybe it's the sun, maybe it's the heat, or maybe it's because you finally remember what your partner looks like when they're not in a onesie covered in 15 duvets. Whatever it is, summer is a great time to heat up your sex life. And so if you're looking for an excuse to take things up a notch, then summer's as good of one as any.

And there are so many sex toys out there just waiting to be played with. Whether you're single or in a relationship, kinky or vanilla, there are options out there for you. And actually, they can bring a lot into a relationship. "There's this fear that sex toys are making people less into each other, that they're too mechanical etc, but they actually improve sex, make people want to be with each other, and can connect you over long distances," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle.

So, if your sex life needs a little boost — or you just feel like giving it one — then you might want to think about incorporating a toy. Here are 13 amazing toys you should consider trying this summer, because there really is something fore everyone.

La Wand Petite $135.00 La WandBuy Now If you want a luxury travel partner, then this might be the right option for you. La Wand Petite has 10 speeds, six rumble patters, and a flexible head to make it easy to find your perfect angle.

Over The Door Bondage Sex Swing $22.99 Amazon Buy Now When you're just too hot and sticky to get into a bed, a sex swing offers all of the pleasure with a little more ventilation.

Lovelife Cuddle Mini $59.00 LovelifeBuy Now This "fun-sized" version of Love Life's cuddle massager is perfect for someone who needs G-spot stimulation on the go — and don't we all? Discreet, powerful, and rechargeable, it's definitely one for the hand luggage.

Liberator Wedge $79.99 AmazonBuy Now The Liberation Wedge and other sex wedges make so many sex positions way easier and more comfortable. Make doggy less intense, get more out of missionary, or just use it to cushion yourself in some more tricky options.

Womanizer Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $139.99 LovehoneyBuy Now This one is all about you. The Womanizer uses suctions and vibrations, giving you everything you love about oral sex but with even more power.

Bean $36.00 Unbound Box Buy Now This little Bean vibrator looks as cute as can be but has some major motor skills underneath that simple exterior. It's quiet, powerful, and waterproof. And if someone finds it in your bag, they'll probably just think it's lotion or something. Maybe. Maybe not.

Golden Whip Necklace $49.00 Unbound BoxBuy Now This necklace, with 24k gold plating, might make an impact as a beautiful piece of jewelry — but when it turns into a whip, it can really go the distance. It's perfect for a hot summer night that turns even hotter.