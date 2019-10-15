First came the coronation, then a Christmas wedding, and now, the Royal family of Aldovia is about to welcome a new addition — and possibly, a new curse. As part of Netflix's newly announced holiday lineup, the streaming site also revealed that A Christmas Prince 3 will include an ancient curse. That's right, Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) may have to fend off a fantastical threat before welcoming their first child ahead of Christmas morning.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, the third installment of the fan-favorite romantic comedy series, A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby, will once again pick up with the Aldovian royals at the holidays, as the king and queen — who married at Christmas during A Christmas Prince 2 — are preparing to welcome their first child. They're also gearing up for an official visit from the king and queen of the fictional nation Penglia to renew a "600-year-old sacred truce." However, "when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms," leaving a pregnant Amber to put her journalism skills to work in order to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve.

The ancient curse is a new addition to the Christmas Prince trilogy, as the conflict of the first two films centered primarily around issues of diplomacy and political intrigue. However, since Count Simon (Theo Devaney) — who attempted to steal the crown in the first film — redeemed himself and was welcomed back into King Richard's court in A Christmas Prince 2, it's no surprise that the royals would need to face a threat.

Netflix on YouTube

The curse hints that the trilogy, which up until now has drawn most of its inspiration from the relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is moving away from reality and towards the supernatural. Unless there's a royal curse currently at work that's being kept from us commoners.

The Christmas Prince films are actually inspired by real experiences with the Royal Family. In October 2018, screenwriter Karen Schaler told Entertainment Tonight the films were inspired by her time working as a reporter covering the Royal Family, which is where she got the idea to have Amber start out as a journalist writing about Richard's coronation. "[It's] loosely inspired by trying to get scoops when I was an investigative reporter and they were always sending me to get the worst story," Schaler explained.

Despite being a former journalist, Schaler told ET at the time that she isn't bothered by all of the jokes and memes about Amber's questionable reporting skills. "I love all the feedback," she explained. "Even the people who thought it was corny and ridiculous seemed to enjoy it and watch it." Considering that the plot of A Christmas Prince 3 seems to hinge on Amber's ability to investigate the theft of the treaty — and maybe her ability to outsmart an ancient curse — it seems like the franchise is ready for fans to analyze Amber's journalistic integrity once more. However, viewers will have to wait until A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby premieres on Dec. 5 to find out if those infamous note-taking skills really do save the day.