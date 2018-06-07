ffaveWelp, it seems that there's a bit of bad news and a bit of good news for fans of the '90s sitcom, Friends. While revealing to The Wrap that a Friends reunion is “never happening," the show's co-creator David Crane shared the news that Ross and Rachel are still very much together and living out their happily ever after. Serving as a panelist The Wrap’s Emmy Series comedy show runners, Crane completely knocked the possibility of a Friends revival saying:

“Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done. That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending.”

Joining in on the discussion, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom jumped to ask to the producer some of the many questions that longtime fans of the show are dying to ask. She queried,

“In your opinion, Ross and Rachel, how they doing? Are they still together? Is that sustainable?”

To which Crane quipped: “Yes. Come on, they worked really hard, ten years.” The response then prompted Bloom to query about other members of the iconic cast. "And Chandler and Monica?," she asked.

"They’re doing just fine too," Crane replied, providing major relief to some who've been patiently awaiting a reboot to get the much-needed updates on two of their fave 90s/2000s couples.

While it goes without saying that there are few television couples as pop culturally relevant as Ross and Rachel on Friends, there have been many new circulating fan theories and perspectives that have entered to knock their connection as TV soul mates which suggest that Ross' temperament may have been a detriment to Rachel's happiness. There have also been several discussions and dramatizations leaning towards the idea of Joey being a much better match for Rachel than Ross.

Despite being well-known for their breakup timeline than their actual love story, Ross and Rachel's relationship has, undoubtedly, been solidified as one on the most important TV romances of the late '90s/early 2000s.

As fans of Friends already know, Ross and Rachel ultimately decided to spend the rest of their lives together during the show's finale episode. It was later confirmed on the Joey spinoff that the pair did, in fact, tie the knot off-screen.

Addressing long-standing rumors about a possible reunion while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February of this year, ELLE Australia notes that Anniston told the talk show host, "Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything, right? I mean, George Clooney got married."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Despite her optimism for the show's revival, an earlier May 2017 interview with Thrive Global podcast, revealed Anniston's thoughts on why she feels the show wouldn't fit in with the advancement of today's technology. Discussing the issue, she explained, “We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom, seemed to have mixed feeling about the idea of a reboot while on The Conan O'Brien Show in January, saying:

“They’re rebooting everything. But I don’t know — how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

Matt LeBlanc, on the other hand, completely shot down reunion rumors earlier this year, sharing similar sentiments with both Crane and Kudrow.

Team Coco on YouTube

Per Glamour UK, he told Australia radio station 97.3FM:

"I understand that people really want to see that reunion but that show was about a finite period in those characters' lives, between 20 and 30. To see what those characters are doing now, I think it's almost a case of that the book is better than the movie. Everyone's imagination of what they're doing now is better."

Despite the show wrapping up over 14 years ago, many of the cast members have continued to remain close friends off the set. Jennifer Anniston (Rachel Green) and Courteney Cox (Monica Gellar) were recently photoed at Chanel event earlier this month. Elle indicates that he two arrived together and posed on the red carpet hand-in-hand. Their appearance follows news that that Aniston will serve as a bridesmaid in Cox's upcoming wedding to Snow Patrol's guitarist, Johnny McDaid in Ireland, according to ELLE Australia.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a decade and 236 episodes under its belt, Friends will forever remain a major part of pop culture history whether or gets a reboot or not.