When winter hits Westeros in 2019, Game of Thrones fans may warm their ears with some fresh tunes based on the HBO fantasy show. As Billboard reported on Monday, June 4, Columbia Records and HBO will join forces and put out an album of songs inspired by Game of Thrones. Yes, when the eighth and final season of GoT finally climbs aboard a dragon and flies on over to the small screen next year, it will give us a very special record. A parting gift, if you will. Something we can listen to and cherish years from now when we're missing the halcyon days of Cersei Lannister stomping around King's Landing with a chalice of wine in her hand and a withering glare in her eyes.

Not to be confused with the show's original soundtracks, this album will include songs that draw from Game of Thrones and are by various artists. Columbia Records and HBO have not divulged the track list or the musicians, but according to Billboard, the press release revealed the musicians featured on the record will be "from diverse musical genres."

That's all the scoop we're going to get for now, eh? Well, then. Let's do the thing we Game of Thrones fans love to do oh-so much during the series offseason: make some predictions, generate some theories, and speculate our faces off. (Er, the face thing is to be taken figuratively. Leave the literal face removing to the Faceless Men.)

The continent of Westeros is no stranger to real-life bands and singers. Of Monsters and Men, Ed Sheeran, Mastodon, and Sigur Rós are some of the musicians lucky enough to score brief, albeit notable, roles on the show. Furthermore, there are the Catch the Throne mixtapes, a two-part collection of GoT-themed tunes by Snoop Dogg, Anthrax, Common, and others. Might the show reach out to one or some or all of the artists who've already worked with the series and ask them to conjure up a shadow demon, er, some music for the forthcoming album? We will just have to wait and see.

Of course, the recording artists who've already been on GoT/created music for Game of Thrones are not the only possible options. Hey, maybe this album will only include artists who haven't already been part of the franchise in one way or another. Maybe this album will feature some tunes by artists who haven't been on Game of Thrones, but have been extremely open about their love of the fantasy series.

And by Gilly, there are some incredible musicians who fit in the "recording artists who have been extremely open about their love of Game of Thrones" category. The first three recording artists who come to mind are easily three of the biggest recording artists of our time: Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Beyoncé are all Game of Thrones fans. Lopez, Madonna, and Beyoncé all know a thing or two about bringing the heat to a soundtrack. What if — and this is a massive "what if" — all three of these amazing artists contributed songs to the GoT album?

Uh-oh, the "what if..." spiral has arrived. What if J.Lo recorded a dance club banger about Arya Stark’s kill list? What if Madge offered up a William Orbit-produced jam about Viserion? What if Beyoncé gifted us with a tune about that dragon egg JAY-Z reportedly gave her? Could you even imagine? It would probably be the greatest thing to ever happen to music, to television, to dragons, to ears, to Westeros, to music players, and to the Iron Throne. Heck, if those three legends were to make songs for Game of Thrones, the album would deserve the Iron Throne.

For now, all fans can do is speculate, but with a franchise as massively popular as Game of Thrones, anything is possible.