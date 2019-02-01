Attention, Upper East Siders — there could be a Gossip Girl reboot happening very soon on the small screen. According to E! News, CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed at the CW's portion of the TV Critics' Association press tour that there "has been a discussion" about rebooting Gossip Girl on the network, but he did clarify, "I don't know if we're there yet."

Granted, these "discussions" haven't established any plans to actually revive the show — at least not yet. Though he admitted "I don't know what it would be," Pedowitz did note that the only thing that would sell him on revisiting everyone's favorite devious and fashionable high schoolers would be the involvement of Gossip Girl's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. "'Cause you don't want to do anything without them," Pedowitz explained.

While there's no guarantee that a rebooted Gossip Girl would star the same cast that fans know and love — after all, the network's recently revived version of Charmed put a brand new spin on the Power of Three — many members of the original cast have weighed in on returning to the Upper East Side. In April 2017, Blake Lively, who played the glamorous Serena van der Woodsen, told Variety that she'd be down for a revival, provided that it wasn't another seven-season commitment.

"Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much," she said at the time. "But I’ve just learned in life you never say never .... Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."

In August 2017, Leighton Meester — who played the Queen Bee, Blair Waldorf — told Vanity Fair that she'd be interested in a revival only "if everyone was into it and if the timing was right." However, a year later, she told Net-A-Porter's magazine Porter Edit that she has no interest in putting her character's iconic headbands back on once again.

Explaining that filming the show was "a very special time," Meester continued, "I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s sort of a time capsule. A lot of the questions that come from it are: ‘Do you miss it?’ ‘Did you love what you wore?’ And I understand that, but – and I say this with nothing but love — it is like saying, 'High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?' And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!"

Back in September, Penn Badgley a.k.a. Lonely Boy Dan Humphrey, echoed Meester's statements to Fox News, saying "I just think of the experience as one that I’m ultimately really grateful for. You do anything for six years and… you have every high, you have every low, you have everything in between."

He continued, "Can you say anything one dimensional about an experience you shared for most of your 20s, and which so far has defined your relationship to every person who doesn’t know you?"

However, the actor, who has recently made headlines with his newest show, YOU, noted that he thinks it's a little too soon to revisit the teen drama. "I don’t think that could happen for maybe another 10 years because if you look at the shows that are being rebooted, they’re much older," Badgley said. "I don’t think any of us are interested in that, the creators or the cast."

While fans wait to find out whether or not the badly-behaved teens of the Upper East Side will return to the small screen any time soon, they can at least take comfort in the fact that Gossip Girl will live on in all of its early-aughts glory on Netflix.