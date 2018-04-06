A 'High Fidelity' TV Series With A Female Lead Might Happen & It's An Exciting Twist On The 2000s Film
Another classic movie is getting the remake treatment. On Thursday, Deadline reported that a High Fidelity TV series is in the works. And while both vinyl and heartbreak will apparently still be big parts of the story, the show is switching things up with the protagonist: The lead character will not be a dude. Inspired by the 2000 movie High Fidelity, which was based on Nick Horby's 1995 novel High Fidelity, this TV show will be about a woman who runs a record store and breaks the fourth wall when she feels like opening up about her love life. Bustle reached out to ABC Signature Studios for comment about the project, but has not yet received a response.
The High Fidelity reboot would be part of Disney’s streaming service. And unlike the John Cusack flick, it shall be "family-friendly," i.e., there will be far less cuss words in this version. According to Deadline, writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, production company Midnight Radio, and ABC Signature Studios are behind the project. West and Kuscerka have worked together on a number of beloved series, including Hart of Dixie and Ugly Betty. Additionally, Midnight Radio team member Scott Rosenberg co-wrote the High Fidelity film.
In Sept. 2017, Deadline reported that Disney's streaming service is slated to launch in 2019, and the library will include about 500 movies and 7,000 TV episodes. In addition to the existing content, the streaming service will also host several brand new shows. And now we know that one of those new series could be a program based on High Fidelity.
Say what you will about remakes, but a reboot of High Fidelity that is centered around a woman who runs a record store is pretty dang cool — especially given how male-dominated the record store universe has been for so long. But that's becoming less and less the case. In a 2017 feature for Mixmag titled, "Forget High Fidelity: How Women Are Reclaiming Record Stores," Carrie Colliton of Record Store Day remarked on the sea change that's going on in the industry. She told the magazine,
Colliton's co-organizer Megan Page added,
And the new High Fidelity will reflect the changing times.
Not only is it awesome that the love stricken music snob at the center of the story will be a woman, but it's about vinyl, y'all. Though the way we consume music is ever-changing, records hold steady. Back in 2015, Hornby addressed this in an essay he penned for Billboard about what a hypothetical High Fidelity sequel would look like. He wrote,
It could be a while until High Fidelity the series is made available, so if you ever get impatient, do as Penny Lane from Almost Famous would do and "just go to the record store and visit your friends."