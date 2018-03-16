The Kardashian-Jenners do their best to dispel as many rumors about themselves as possible, be it on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in interviews, or on Twitter. Granted, they can't address all of the gossip, because that would consume 23 hours of their day. As part of her Elle cover story, Kim Kardashian sat down with the magazine for a video to address the latest rumors about her and her family. And, at the end of the video, she takes a jab at a rumor from January that fans had taken to be a major Kylie Jenner pregnancy clue: that Jenner had a crib delivered to her house. Apparently, the reality star did not have a crib delivered — though fans were right that she was pregnant. Wrong clue, right answer.

The rumors around Jenner's mysterious pregnancy were intense, even by Kardashian-Jenner standards. Of course, even though in retrospect we know that she was pregnant, Jenner's absence generated a storm (or a Stormi) of conspiracy theories and turned just about every fan into an armchair detective.

The crib rumor that Kardashian debunks in the Elle video popped up in January, when the Daily Mail reported that Jenner had a crib delivered to her home. The publication posted pictures of three workers outside of her Calabasas mansion putting together a piece of furniture — AKA the alleged crib.

At the end of the Elle video, after fact-checking a series of headlines, Kardashian says, "If I were an editor for the day I think I would actually put out real headlines. Like... 'Was that a crib being delivered to Kylie's house?' No, you guys are so dumb. Does a crib look that big?" Harsh, but fair. If you've seen the photos, whatever is in the picture could only be a crib for a giant.

But even if that gargantuan piece of furniture wasn't a crib, (borrowing the word gargantuan here from Saint West, because Kardashian says in the video it's the first word he spelled), fans were still right that Jenner was pregnant; although at that point it seemed like an already foregone conclusion. Crib-gate happened in the middle of January, and Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster on February 1, which she confirmed in an Instagram post announcing her baby's arrival.

But man, oh man, did people want that to be a crib! Twitter was wildin' out. One frantic fan tweeted: "KYLIE JENNER LITERALLY HAD A CRIB DELIVERED TO HER HOME. SHE IS PREGNANT YALL." Again: Crib, no. Pregnant, yes. Fans just really wanted her to come out of hiding.

Although, to their credit, many caught on right away that there's no way a crib could be that enormous:

I mean, it was no wonder that people stayed grasping at straws. They just wanted something. Jenner was conspicuously absent from social media throughout her pregnancy, a rarity for her to say the least. When she didn't appear in the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card, that seemed almost like certain proof (which it was!). She did apologize to her fans when she announced that she had given birth, although she didn't need to. Saying that she wanted to have a private, purely positive pregnancy, she also posted a very touching video about her pregnancy journey.

And now that she's back in action, Jenner is giving the people what they want — and what they want is Stormi Webster. Just this week she posted an adorable picture of a sleeping Stormi on her Snapchat:

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

So, no, Jenner didn't order a crib. Not everything is a clue or conspiracy theory in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, although that won't stop the internet sleuths from stirring up theories. For now, though Jenner is opening up about her life as a mom, she's still keeping pretty quiet about her relationship with boyfriend, Travis Scott, Stormi's father. But just be patient: the Kardashian-Jenners always give the people what they want, on their own time.