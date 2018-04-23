It's official: there is a third royal baby for the world to fall in love with. Kate Middleton was admitted to St Mary's Hospital early Monday morning to give birth to the baby boy, and, naturally, the press were not far behind. And when a random couple emerged from the Lindo wing of the hospital with their newborn, they were met with a sea of journalists just waiting for a glimpse at royal baby number three. Naturally, the decidedly not royal couple in the right place at the right time has since gone viral.

Photographers, eager to get the first look of the new royal baby, snapped photos of the non-royal couple, who looked a bit shell-shocked to say the least. ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman took a picture of the happy couple and shared it on Twitter. "Unsuspecting couple have new baby — and find the world's press waiting outside," he wrote. "Unsuspecting" is right. It's not every day a totally normal, not royal woman gives birth, but to give birth and be met with international journalists and photographers on your way home — that's got to be a particularly odd day. And she did it without the help of makeup and hair professionals, making her truly a superhero for our times. Imagine just giving birth and being met outside with this:

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple, who have yet to be identified, stood on the steps of the Lindo wing, right where Middleton and Prince William have stood twice before, and gamely smiled at the cameras, a tiny baby settled safely in an infant carseat. They even posed for photos of their own before going back inside. And we can all agree that, royalty or not, the new mother looked absolutely fabulous.

Needless to say, people on Twitter love the non-royal couple, but their adorable public debut has been somewhat overshadowed by the wait for the new royal baby. Kensington Palace announced the birth on Twitter, writing, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son." The baby's name has not yet been announced, and now fans of the royal family are just waiting for the royal family to make their traditional exit from the hospital, photos with the press included.

While they wait, fans have been speculating over the baby name on Twitter. Many expect "Philip" to be included in the baby's full name as a second or middle name, and a heavy favorite for the first name, according to the Telegraph, is "Arthur." Otherwise the name is anybody's guess. And everyone from professional journalists to Paddington the bear's official Twitter account have weighed in, some with serious suggestions, and others with plenty of jokes. The royal baby's actual name is expected to be announced in the next few days. (No word on wether the not-royal baby's name will ever be announced to the public.)

The new baby is now fifth in the line of succession for the British throne, following his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He will be the first new prince not to take his older sister's place in line for the throne thanks to new laws that ensure the princess' birthright.

The royal family will have a lot to celebrate this spring, what with this new birth and the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry. Harry is set to marry American actor Meghan Markle on May 19, and it looks like they've found who will be their youngest guest.

Congratulations to Prince William and Kate Middleton, but most of all, congratulations to the random couple at the Lindo wing. May you get great photos out of this entire experience.