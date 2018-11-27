Since it made its debut on Netflix this summer, To All The Boys I've Loved Before has become streaming sensation and the answer to all your rom-com desires. And given that the film ended on a surprise twist — with the arrival of Lara Jean's Model U.N. crush John Ambrose McClaren — many fans were hoping that Lara Jean's story could continue on, and now that dream might become a reality, as a To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is reportedly in the works.

On Nov. 27, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a new deal between Paramount Pictures and Netflix that will allow Paramount to produce films specifically for the streaming service. And since To All The Boys was produced by Awesomeness, which has since been acquired by Paramount’s parent company Viacom, the franchise falls under that umbrella. In fact, according to THR, a TATBILB sequel is one of the very first things that's being discussed with this new deal. While it's not official yet, there's definite cause for celebration.

As for what the potential sequel will be about, however, that's more up for interpretation. As many fans know, the first movie was based on Jenny Han's young adult novel of the same name, so logically, you would assume that the second movie would be based on the second book in Han’s trilogy, titled P.S. I Still Love You. The problem is that the first part of that book was already covered at the end of the first movie, such as the release of the video tape as well as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's reconciliation.

That being said, there are still various aspects of the book that the sequel could explore, especially when it comes to the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren and the events that unfold during his visit.

Of course, it's pretty much a guarantee that if a sequel happens, both Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will come back to reprise their roles as Lara Jean and Peter. Condor herself expressed a desire to return for a sequel before the film's Netflix premiere. "I want so badly to play her again," Condor told Bustle. "I'm so hopeful that I get the opportunity to play her again, because I think that'd be so fun." Centineo expressed equal enthusiasm at the idea of playing Peter Kavinsky again, telling Variety, "I'll do as many as they want me!" What are we waiting for? In the famous words of Peter himself, "Leggo!"

As of now, no other details about the potential sequel have been released, including when we might expect to see it grace the streaming platform, but just knowing that it's reportedly happening is more than enough for the time being. Netflix has proven to be very successful in the romantic comedy department, and To All The Boys I've Loved Before is at the top of that list, which makes its reported continuation well deserved. Lara Jean's drama is far from over and for that we should be forever grateful.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article misstated the confirmed status of the sequel. The post and the headline have been updated to state the sequel has not officially been confirmed.