The passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973 was supposed to give all Americans access to abortion. But the reality, of course, has been far different: Women still face financial, social, and travel-related barriers when they try to terminate their pregnancies. Just like in the United States, abortion in Ireland remains restricted these days as the country adjusts to legalization.

Ireland voted in May to overturn its constitutional amendment that prohibited abortion, and legalization officially went into effect on Jan. 1. It's been less than a month since then, but some women are expressing disappointment that many of the obstacles and stigmas associated with abortion are slow to leave, according to The New York Times. One barrier patients face is that not all doctors provide the service. Around 200 medical providers offer the procedure of the 4,000 who work in Ireland, per the Times. Similarly, only a slim minority — around 7 percent — of U.S. doctors in private practice perform abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

"I spent three days on the phone before I found both a doctor willing to do it and a clinic which had the medicine," one woman told the Times. "I felt quite scared and alone. It felt like what I imagine it was like before the referendum, like you’re doing something underground and illegal."

Part of the problem is that female health services have been overwhelmed for a long time. "Generally speaking, women's health services in Ireland have been underfunded for many years," Dr. Peter Boylan told the Times. "This is a new service that is coming in on top of an already existing service, which is stretched, so that's causing challenges."

Some U.S. abortion providers also suffer from a lack of adequate funding. The 1976 Hyde Amendment is partially responsible: It prohibits federal funds from going towards pregnancy termination services except in extraordinary circumstances.

Another issue in Ireland is that many doctors are afraid that they'll face repercussions in their communities if they offer the service. "People are really afraid, I think particularly in rural parts," Dr. Caitriona Henchion told the Times. "Doctors sending their kids to the local school don't want them to be abused or shouted at because it becomes known that their mother or father is offering abortion services."

More to come ...