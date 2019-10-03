Last year, for the first time in the U.S., Aldi’s wine advent calendars were available to shoppers stateside. Given their success — I mean, how could a wine-a-day calendar possibly fail?—Aldi is expanding their offering in a major way. This year, if you’re looking to send off 2019 in style, you’ll needn’t look any further than Aldi’s sparkling wine countdown calendar for New Years. It’s seven days of single-serving sparkling wine, and it’s exactly what your end-of-your plans call for.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 4, because that’s when you’ll be able to buy the Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year at Aldi. For $24.99, you’ll get seven mini bottles of sparkling wine. They’re 187-mL each or a little more than 6 ounces, which is either a generous pour of bubbly or just enough to split with someone else if you’re feeling generous.

The end-of-year countdown calendar starts on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and has a small bottle of sparkling wine for every evening until New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The calendar includes a variety of sparkling to satisfy all fans of the bubbly. There’s Brut Rosé, Moscato d’Asti, Cava, Prosecco, Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry, Sparkling Chardonnay ICE, and Sparkling Pinot Noir ICE. In other words, your taste buds will be properly satiated no matter your taste in sparkling wine.

Aldi’s Sparkling Wine Countdown Calendar for New Years. Credit: Emma Lord/Bustle

Sparkling wine not your thing? My condolences to your bubble-less life, but fear not: Aldi’s got a range of other advent calendars (both alcoholic and not) that will suit your tastes.

If you were a fan of last year’s wine advent calendar, you’ll want to check out this year’s Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar. For $69.99, you’ll get 24 mini bottles of wine that run the gamut from red to white, dry to sweet. There’s also a Beer Advent Calendar that has a selection of 24 brews from around the world for $49.99.

Looking for something to pair your wine advent calendar with? How about Aldi's Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar. Yes, it’s a cheese advent calendar. For $14.99, you’ll get a selection of cheese—from nutty gouda to savory edam to strong cheddar—to munch on each day. And for dessert, there are Aldi’s traditional chocolate advent calendars. You’ll have two to choose from: the Choceur Advent Calendar ($1.39) and the Choceur Premium Advent Calendar ($4.99).

Don’t want your dog feeling left out of the countdown fun? There’s even an Aldi advent calendar for your dog. (Will the advent calendar innovation ever cease?!? I hope not.) The OmegaSnax Dog Advent Calendar ($5.89) has 25 different daily treats for your pup, each flavored with goodies like salmon and sweet potato. All of Aldi’s Christmas countdown calendars will be available for purchase starting on Nov. 6.

Aldi's Cheese Advent Calendar. Credit: Aldi

Aldi isn’t the only retailer to have already released a taste of their advent calenders for the end of the year. British retailer Not On The High Street has teased their marshmallow advent calendar for 2019, which comes with 25 different-flavored giant marshmallows. For a little extra, you can also buy an accompanying "marshmallow toaster & skewer set” to officially turn December into a month of s’mores-every-night.

Vinebox has brought back its 12 nights of Wine advent calendar for 2019 as well. If you want to spring for the $129 price tag, you’ll get a range of a dozen reds, whites, and rosés to last the 12 days leading up to Christmas. If you want to double your wine-drinking pleasure, you can get both the Naughty and the Nice Editions of Vinebox’s calendar for $220, giving you two dozen different wines to sip on.

If you want an extra bubbly send off to 2019, you’ll want to check out Pip Stop's Superstar Sparkling Advent Calendar. It’s 24 days of sparkling wine and champagne, giving you a different class of bubbly to sip on up until Christmas Day. Then you can switch over to Aldi’s sparkling wine countdown calendar to cap off the year.