These two really are a match made in heaven. Just wait until you hear about Alex Rodriguez's anniversary gift for Jennifer Lopez. During a Wednesday appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez revealed that for their two-year anniversary, the former New York Yankees player got her the most amazing and romantic present ever that just also happened to be Fixer Upper-themed. For the Second Act star, the gift solidified her love for Rodriguez even more.

"This was really sweet, so I'm obsessed with Fixer Upper," Lopez gushed to Ellen DeGeneres before revealing that she and Rodriguez have their own fixer upper along the water they're currently, well, fixing up. Well, the singer's dream would be for HGTV star and designer Joanna Gaines to help with their home that's in need of a lot of work.

"I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco, like nothing." She continued telling the daytime talk show host, "I didn't even know that, honestly, that Alex listens to me half the time, you know, when I'm talking and stuff like this."

Lopez said one Sunday Rodriguez wanted her to join him for a meeting that he said was with an architect about their fixer upper. By the way, apparently A-Rod loves meetings, but the World of Dance judge does not. That said, J. Lo agreed to chat with the "architect." Well, as she sweetly revealed to DeGeneres about the so-called meeting,

"And he opens up the FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines! I totally fangirled out!" Lopez excitedly recalled. "I was like oh my God! Are you kidding me right now?! And I'm looking at him and I was like, 'You listen to me.'"

Seriously, how sweet is that? The multifaceted superstar couldn't believe Rodriguez actually remembered what she said and then followed through by getting Gaines on FaceTime.

Lopez gushed,

"I was looking at him and was like, 'You listen to me. I love you. You are so amazing.' It really blew me away."

For the Good Trouble executive producer, Rodriguez listening to her is the best present of all. "That to me is more romantic than anything," she admitted.

And thanks to Rodriguez scheduling a meeting with Gaines, Lopez's wish came true. That's right, the Magnolia Market co-founder said she would help the couple with "this and that and whatever." It's unclear if Gaines will actually leave Waco, Texas to assist the couple or if she'll just help via phone/tablet/FaceTime. Whatever the case, Lopez is ecstatic and told Gaines, "Yes, help me, just a little bit, you don't even have to come out here."

Feb. 3 marked two years for Lopez and Rodriguez. They also shared the most romantic Instagram messages, along with super sweet images in early February celebrating their dating milestone. The former Shades of Blue partly actor wrote, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."

As for Rodriguez, he wrote quite the lengthy caption that partially read, "Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love."

Lopez and Rodriguez truly are the perfect match, who not only lift each other up, but actually listen to one another, even when it has to do with Joanna Gaines from Fixer Upper.