Anna Faris may have had a very public split from her ex-husband Chris Pratt, but she isn't sure that she wants that experience to dictate her relationship with privacy. In an interview with Michael Yo on SiriusXM Hits 1 radio, Anna Faris said her divorce from Pratt was a lesson in privacy, but that she still doesn't like keeping details about her romances completely to herself.

Faris and Pratt filed for divorce in December 2017 after eight years of marriage. She told Yo that her and Pratt's careers as actors added another element of hardship to the divorce. She said, "In what we do, there’s so much [unpredictability].” She added that the breakup affected her thinking about love in the limelight:

“I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially even though I don’t wanna. I pride myself on being a pretty open person but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny."

When Faris and Pratt were together they would frequently post adorably pictures together on social media that made many people refer to their pairing as #relationshipgoals. It got to the point that when they split many fans declared, 'Love is dead.' If Faris did not want that sort of public attention on the success, or lack thereof, of her relationships going forward that would be understandable, but she takes her "pride" in being "a pretty open person" very seriously.

Last fall the Mom actor released her memoir, Unqualified, just a few short months after she and Pratt announced that they were legally separated (and shortly before the divorce). In it she shared incredibly personal, and sometimes embarrassing, details about her life, including tidbits about her masturbation habits and the names of everyone she's ever slept with. She then proceeded to go on a book tour where she fielded questions about Pratt and their separation, which both parties have referred to as an amicable split.

Though she doesn't often mention her ex-husband on her weekly podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, she remains an open book. There's no topic she's unwilling to broach, diving right in with personal anecdotes that reveal her private life, like her experience becoming a mom as a celebrity. Her attitude is infectious — in the past she's gotten her famous friends, to talk pubic hair (Jenny Slate and Chris Evans), "tossing the salad" (Elizabeth Olsen), and even the story of how they lost their virginity (Macaulay Culkin).

Faris has also been very open about her feelings about her split with Pratt. In the same interview with Sirius XM she mentioned that she agrees with her ex, who recently said "divorce sucks." She added, "We have a great relationship, we really do and we always have. It’s always tough to envision your futures as one thing but I think there’s a lot of love"

In the meantime she's been keeping her new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett more private, despite her love of sharing. The two met on the set of Overboard, her upcoming romantic comedy with Eugenio Derbez and reportedly began dating in October. Though they are still linked together months later, he has not appeared on Faris' Instagram where Pratt once held a starring role. She's been reserving her grams lately for pics with her son and for shots with the guests on her podcast.

Whether she'll ever be as public with her current partner as she was with Pratt remains to be seen, but in the meantime she is staying refreshingly open about her other personal struggles and experiences on her podcast and in interviews. She doesn't have to share it all to still be accessible.