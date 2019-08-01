August is the last month of proper summer — and it is being welcomed with a bang. If you're ready to soak in every last drop of summer fun, then get ready, because Applebee's has just announced the Applebee's August Neighborhood Drink of the Month and it is a doozy. From today through the end of August, you'll be able to celebrate with... *drumroll please* ... the $1 Mai Tai.

That's right, if you head on down to participating locations, you'll have some delicious refreshments waiting for a single dollar.

And this drink looks delicious — the Insta-worthy presentation has red and yellow layers of flavor, served in a 10-ounce mug. The drink itself features rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors — so, like, a lot of flavors packed into a little glass. And, of course, it's served with a complimentary cocktail umbrella so you can really feel like you're whiling away the hours on a beach, rather than listening to your coworkers complain about Susan from accounts. (And yes, it's always Susan from accounts.)

“Tiki cocktails are the hottest drinks of the season,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “Drinking our $1 Mai Tai is like getting whisked away to the South Seas without even having to leave the neighborhood. Grab your phones and make your social media friends jealous, because this drink is one you’ll want to be seen with!”

OK – first of all, that sounds delightful. But second of all — is it just me or does "vice president of beverage innovation" sound like the coolest job ever? How do I go to there? Why was this not an option during my high school careers test? I clearly had the skills.

If you were a fan of July's Neighborhood Drink of the Month — the Malibu DOLLARMAMA — then head on down and get your hands on this. Although, obviously, please drink responsibly, because one dollar drinks can be a dangerous game.

If you're not ready for the last month of summer to zoom by and for PSL season to descend, then there are plenty of ways to make the most of the summer vibes while they last. We've been blessed with a range of Starbucks summer drinks — hello, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino — or you can reach for Malibu's Mixed Drink Pouches which are basically just boozy Capri Suns. You can even combine all of your many needs into one and get yourself a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee, which is surely a sin against all things natural but also pretty epic.

And, if you want this summer to be less buzzy and more hydrating, you can opt for some non-alcoholic rose substitutes. It may finally be August, but there's no reason you have to say goodbye to summer just yet — there's still a whole month of celebrating before things really start to turn.

Do you have a spare dollar in your pocket? Then Applebee's is about to make your summer a whole lot happier. If you like rum and a lot of different fruity flavors, then the $1 Mai Tai has your name on it. August is here — so it's time to drink in those summer vibes while you can, because they won't last forever.